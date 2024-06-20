IAAPA offers sustainability leadership summit for attractions
IAAPA Explores: Sustainability takes place July 9-12 in ParisORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where sustainability and environmental protection are at the forefront of consumer values, new research from IAAPA and LaneTerralever, a leading marketing and customer experience research agency reveal four out of five visitors are more likely to remain loyal to attractions and brands that align with their values.
IAAPA, the international leader for the attractions industry, is leading these efforts, offering an in-depth and behind the scenes look into Europe's most impressive sustainability initiatives. Don’t miss out on IAAPA Explores: Sustainability — an exclusive, behind-the-scenes event that looks at the various cutting-edge efforts driving the future of sustainability in Europe.
Over four dynamic days, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest sustainability trends and the impact of their brand, reputation, and bottom line. These insights will be invaluable for stories that highlight the intersection of entertainment and environmental stewardship. Examining critical practices like zero-carbon emissions, waste reduction, water conservation, and energy transitioning.
IAAPA Explores: Sustainability is your gateway to actionable insights and inspiration for integrating sustainability into your venue's operations while learning how to set meaningful sustainability development goals that drive real-world change.
Attendees will see innovation in action at:
• Disneyland Paris: Home to Europe's largest solar canopy and ambitious geothermal energy projects, Disneyland Paris showcases sustainability at scale.
• Villages Nature Paris: This unique eco-resort is at the forefront of sustainable tourism, powered by geothermal energy and dedicated to recycling. Executives Franck Gervais and Olivier Garaïalde will teach attendees how their geothermal energy system has prevented emissions of 7,400 tons of CO2 annually since 2017.
• Futuroscope: Futuroscope is a theme park committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2025 through implementing innovative approaches to energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable transportation.
• Puy du Fou: This historical theme park has been Green Globe certified since 2012, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility, natural heritage preservation and five key sustainability pillars.
IAAPA President Jakob Wahl said a commitment to sustainability is an integral part of the selection process for younger generations when it comes to both purchases and travel.
"Sustainability is absolutely the future of the attractions industry,” Wahl said. “Our research shows that nearly half of all visitors are willing to pay more to visit an attraction that has a strong commitment to sustainability among target audiences.”
More than half of IAAPA members (56%) reported having sustainability programs in place in 2023. Another 20% were working to implement sustainability programs.
IAAPA Explores: Sustainability will take place July 9-12. Along with an inside look at the best of the best, the event will also feature a host of networking opportunities and provide access to the top executives who made the sustainability efforts possible. Attendees may register here.
Following our time in Paris, the next IAAPA Explores event, will be tailored to senior executives in the food and beverage industry. IAAPA Explores: Beyond the Game will be held in New York City during the U.S. Open from August 27–29. The event will dive into the latest F&B trends from sports and entertainment venues that can be harnessed to enhance the guest experience across a wide range of attractions and entertainment landscape.
About IAAPA
IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.
Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.
The association’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 407-339-0879
email us here