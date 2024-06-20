HUM Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds HUM Stockholders About the Humana, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Humana, Inc. (NYSE: HUM) common stock between July 27, 2022 and January 24, 2024. Humana is a health insurance company that provides medical benefit plans to approximately 17 million members.



For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Humana, Inc. (HUM) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants downplayed pressures on the Company's adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

Plaintiff alleges that on January 18, 2024, Humana preliminarily released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, and shocked investors by revealing that its benefits expense ratio had increased to approximately 91.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and approximately 88% for the full year 2023. As a result, the Company’s 2023 adjusted EPS were only $26.09 per share, or more than $2 per share less than what the Company had predicted in November 2023. In response to this announcement, the price of Humana common stock fell $35.78 per share, or approximately 8%, from a close of $447.76 per share on January 17, 2024, to close at $411.98 per share on January 18, 2024.

Then, on January 25, 2024, the Company further shocked the market when it announced a loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, and stated that it expected the higher level of medical costs would persist for all of 2024. As a result, Humana revealed that it expected 2024 adjusted EPS of only $16 per share (a $10 per share decrease from 2023 and well below analysts’ expectations of $29 per share). On this news, the price of Humana common stock declined an additional $47.04 per share, or nearly 12%, from a close of $402.40 per share on January 24, 2024, to close at $355.36 per share on January 25, 2024.



What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Humana, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 2, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

