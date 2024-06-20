June 20 - Reminders for Voters Ahead of the 2024 State Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 20, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding Coloradans of important voter information ahead of Election Day, June 25.

“Colorado’s election is around the corner. There is still time to vote and even register and cast your ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters should remember to use a trusted source for accurate election information like your county clerk or GoVoteColorado.gov.”

Colorado voters should return their ballots at a drop box or voting center. It is too late to return a ballot by mail to ensure that it will be received by county clerks by 7:00 PM on Election Day. Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, June 25, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7:00 PM for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be received by July 3.

155 voting centers and 417 drop boxes are available for voters statewide. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: