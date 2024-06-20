Casper Labs Names Greg Whalen as CTO to Lead AI Governance Development

With 20+ years of technology leadership experience, Whalen will lead Casper Labs development efforts, including Prove AI

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs , a leader in AI governance technologies, today announced Greg Whalen as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Whalen will lead the Casper Labs engineering team with an immediate focus on the Q3 launch of Prove AI, an AI governance solution built with support from IBM Consulting. With over 20 years of experience in distributed computing and AI, he has led engineering teams at AWS, Xendit, and Experian. Whalen will play a central role in cementing Casper Labs as an AI governance leader and supporting enterprise adoption of Prove AI around the globe as demand for AI governance solutions continues to grow.



“From the initial steps of developing machine learning models to managing data governance and provenance, my experience leading AI model development has given me a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the market,” said Whalen. “I’m eager to introduce a product that will help our customers navigate these pain points, allowing them to innovate and build with AI models more effectively. Solving these problems for our customers is a top priority, and I look forward to driving this mission forward.”

Whalen comes to Casper Labs from Xendit, the southeast Asian financial infrastructure startup recently valued at nearly $1.5 billion, where he served as CTO. Before Xendit, Whalen was a director and general manager at Amazon Web Services, leading their Amazon WorkMail division. In his tenure at Amazon WorkMail, Whalen strengthened enterprise adoption and drove revenue by five times, utilizing data science and customer conversations and feedback to inform product and feature development. He also helped grow the Amazon WorkMail team with key leadership hires across product, engineering, and sales.

“Casper Labs is committed to helping businesses harness the transformative power of AI while mitigating risks,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of Casper Labs. “Greg’s extensive experience in technology leadership, spanning both growth-stage startups and large enterprises, along with his deep expertise in AI and distributed computing, makes him an ideal fit for this role. As we embark on our next phase of growth with the launch of Prove AI, Greg’s invaluable experience in developing and scaling enterprise-grade products globally will be instrumental.”

Prove AI was built on the Casper blockchain and directly integrates with IBM’s watsonx.governance platform. It offers the most advanced governance solution for securely storing, sharing, and analyzing AI training data in a tamper-proof manner.

