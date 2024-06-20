FBLA’s National Leadership Conference Brings Record-Breaking Number of Students, Educators, and Volunteers to Orlando

Reston, Virginia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record number of attendees will head to Orlando, Florida next week to attend the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC). The annual event is attracting more than 17,000 middle school, high school, and college students, as well as their teachers, volunteers, and exhibitors from across the country.

While at the NLC, students will take part in more than 100 business-related competitions, engage in over 200 educational workshops, and meet with over 100 colleges, universities, and employers. The Collegiate NLC is from June 24-27, and the Middle School and High School NLC will take place June 29-July 2. Both events will be held at the Orange County Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome a record number of attendees to Orlando as we recognize their outstanding accomplishments during this culminating event of our program year,” FBLA Interim President & CEO Randy W. Fiser said. “By providing our members with the ability to compete against top students in the country, network with peers and potential employers, and learn through professional development sessions, the NLC is ensuring that today’s students become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Collegiate members will hear from Gorick Ng, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting Your Career Off Right and a career adviser at Harvard University, during the Collegiate NLC Opening Session on June 24. He will share tips with students about how to launch their careers successfully.

Shawn D. Nelson, the Founder and CEO of Lovesac, is the featured speaker for the Middle School and High School NLC Opening Session on June 29. Nelson, who wrote the Amazon bestselling book Let Me Save You 25 Years: Mistakes, Miracles, and Lessons from the Lovesac Story, will talk about his career journey with attendees; he is donating all net proceeds from his book to FBLA. Nelson will also meet and offer feedback to 12 FBLA members chosen to display their businesses at the NLC.

Throughout the conference, students and teachers will have the chance to attend learning workshops on topics such as leadership development, how to land a job, and ideas for growing their FBLA chapters. Students can also have professional headshots taken and receive individual feedback on their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

More than 500 volunteers will serve as judges for the more than 100 competitive event categories at the NLC, ranging from financial literacy to impromptu speaking to social media strategy. FBLA will award more than $121,000 to the top-ranked students in these events.

Additionally, FBLA will recognize recipients of some of the nearly $80,000 it awards each year in financial aid and scholarships.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet with dozens of employers and representatives from leading colleges and universities. Corporate exhibitors include CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), FICO, Fidelity, Kendra Scott, McGraw Hill, Men’s Wearhouse, National Geographic Learning/Cengage, the National Retail Federation Foundation, PNC Bank, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Coast Guard. University exhibitors include Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Costello College of Business at George Mason University, the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Ringling College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design, and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, the NLC will feature a screening of the documentary “This Is Not Financial Advice” with an exclusive video greeting from Co-Director Chris Temple. The movie premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and explores investing strategies through the lens of cryptocurrency.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

