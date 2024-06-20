Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,690 in the last 365 days.

Telesat Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) (“Telesat” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of Telesat voted in favour of all items of business, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company, the amendment to the Company’s Omnibus Plan to increase the number of Class A Common Shares and Class B Variable Voting Shares available for issuance under the Omnibus Plan and the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
(a) Michael Boychuk 46,931,389 3,845,516
(b) Jane Craighead 43,711,535 7,069,540
(c) Richard Fadden 46,927,929 3,849,006
(d) Daniel S. Goldberg 49,459,604 1,317,331
(e) Henry (Hank) Intven 43,821,781 6,963,294
(f) David Morin 46,254,162 4,552,773
(g) Dr. Mark H. Rachesky 42,908,885 7,872,690
(h) Guthrie Stewart 43,155,412 7,626,163
(i) Michael B. Targoff 46,166,072 4,610,863
(j) Janet Yeung 45,481,535 5,261,184
     

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.com/ and on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on @Telesat on x.com or LinkedIn, or visit https://www.telesat.com/.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

James Ratcliffe
+1 613 748 8424
ir@telesat.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Telesat Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more