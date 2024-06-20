Telesat Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) (“Telesat” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday virtually via live audio webcast.



Shareholders of Telesat voted in favour of all items of business, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company, the amendment to the Company’s Omnibus Plan to increase the number of Class A Common Shares and Class B Variable Voting Shares available for issuance under the Omnibus Plan and the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld (a) Michael Boychuk 46,931,389 3,845,516 (b) Jane Craighead 43,711,535 7,069,540 (c) Richard Fadden 46,927,929 3,849,006 (d) Daniel S. Goldberg 49,459,604 1,317,331 (e) Henry (Hank) Intven 43,821,781 6,963,294 (f) David Morin 46,254,162 4,552,773 (g) Dr. Mark H. Rachesky 42,908,885 7,872,690 (h) Guthrie Stewart 43,155,412 7,626,163 (i) Michael B. Targoff 46,166,072 4,610,863 (j) Janet Yeung 45,481,535 5,261,184

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.com/ and on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/

