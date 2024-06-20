Crop Report for the Period June 11 to June 17, 2024

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 20, 2024

Seeding is virtually complete, with only one per cent of acres unseeded in Saskatchewan. Unseeded acres are due to the frequent rainfall and excess moisture conditions in many regions.

Cooler temperatures and excess moisture conditions are causing delays to overall crop development. Fall cereals, spring wheat and oilseeds are behind normal development as compared to previous weeks. Warmer temperatures would be appreciated by producers to support crop advancement.

Rain fell throughout much of the province again this week with some areas receiving significant amounts. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Rosthern area at 95 mm. The Nipawin area reported 75 mm followed by the Biggar area at 72 mm. Although the rain is supporting crop growth in some regions of the province, it is causing crop stress and disease in others that received excess moisture.

Pastures overall are in good condition with many producers optimistic about the anticipated hay crop. Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at six per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and seven per cent short. Cropland topsoil moisture showed increases in both surplus and short across the province this week as compared to last week. The topsoil moisture is reported as nine per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and three per cent short.

Provincially, 79 per cent of producers report no shortages occurring or anticipated for livestock water supplies with 12 per cent indicating the potential for shortages throughout the summer. Ninety per cent indicate they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

Three per cent of seeded land is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. One per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop and one per cent of pastureland is not accessible or not usable. For areas experiencing reduced moisture, six per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly affected along with nine per cent expressing that the carrying capacity of pastures may be reduced.

Crop damage is reported across the province for various reasons. Producers report overall minor crop damage due to frost with some crops still being assessed. Excess moisture has caused moderate crop damage in some areas with some crops yellowing and showing increases in leaf disease. Producers in some regions are applying fungicides to slow the development of disease. Gophers, flea beetles and grasshoppers continue to cause crop damage throughout the province. It is reported that in some areas gophers and flea beetles have caused severe damage and producers have had to re-seed. As grasshoppers continue to increase in numbers, producers are continuing to take control measures when needed.

Producers will continue with spraying operations when the weather allows. Most cattle are out to pasture and fences are being checked. Producers are preparing haying equipment for the upcoming weeks. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and they are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

