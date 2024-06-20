Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,683 in the last 365 days.

bloXroute Launches Compliance Lists Feature to Enhance Security and Regulatory Compliance for Validators and Block Builders

Bolstering Ethereum Network Compliance in a Dynamic Regulatory Landscape

Evanston, IL, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bloXroute, a pioneer in blockchain infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of Compliance Lists, a new product aimed at fortifying security and regulatory adherence across the Ethereum network.

Compliance Lists enables block builders and validators to utilize predefined watchlists of addresses, tailored to specific criteria and maintained by recognized authorities. These lists serve as effective tools for mitigating risks associated with sanctioned entities, cybercrime, and suspicious activities.

Compliance Lists launches with five available lists:

  • OFAC: Addresses sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
  • Sanction Watchlist: Addresses belonging to sanctioned entities globally.
  • Sanction Exposure Watchlist: Addresses exposed to funds related to sanctioned entities.
  • Cybercrime Watchlist: Addresses involved in known cybercrime activities.
  • Suspicious Watchlist: Addresses suspected of involvement in crime or sanctions.

As of May 29, 2024, these compliance lists collectively encompass over 130,000 addresses, providing robust coverage against potential threats.

"We are thrilled to introduce Compliance Lists, a critical addition to our suite of services," said Eyal Markovich, COO at bloXroute. "This product underscores our commitment to enhancing transaction security and regulatory compliance."

For more information:

About bloXroute:
bloXroute provides blockchain developers and enterprises with scalable and efficient blockchain infrastructure solutions. Its technology accelerates block propagation and improves network performance, empowering blockchain applications with enhanced scalability and security.

For more information on Compliance Lists and other innovative solutions from bloXroute, visit bloXroute's website.



Ben Jennings

Marketing Manager

bloXroute Labs

benjamin.jennings at bloxroute.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

bloXroute Launches Compliance Lists Feature to Enhance Security and Regulatory Compliance for Validators and Block Builders

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more