Leading Central Florida Roofing Contractor Acquired in $15 Million Deal

Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida Facilitates Successful Transaction

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business brokerage advisory firm is pleased to announce the successful sale of a leading residential roofing contractor in Central Florida. Claudio Vilas, a seasoned M&A Advisor at Sunbelt, facilitated the $15 million transaction.

The acquired company has established itself as a dominant player in the region's roofing industry, known for its exceptional service in providing retrofit, repair, and replacement solutions for residential roofs. With a proven track record of consistently growing revenues, expanding operating margins, and strong cash flow and profitability, the company is well-positioned for continued growth as part of a larger roofing consolidation strategy.

"Claudio Vilas's expertise and in-depth knowledge of the roofing industry were instrumental in positioning this opportunity to attract the most suitable acquirer," said Ryan Cave, President of Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida. "His extensive network and strategic approach were key factors in the successful outcome of this transaction."

The sale of this thriving roofing contractor demonstrates Sunbelt's commitment to facilitating successful transactions in the home services sector. With a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record spanning decades of connecting buyers and sellers, Sunbelt continues to be a trusted partner for business owners looking to maximize value in the sale of their companies.

About Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida

Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida is part of the worldwide Sunbelt network, which has been serving small- to medium-sized privately held companies since 1979. Sunbelt is the premier destination for buying and selling businesses in Florida and has handled hundreds of transactions for companies with revenues ranging from $1,000,000 to $50,000,000. Sunbelt’s experienced business brokers serve business owners by providing confidential exit strategy planning, business valuations, marketing, negotiations, and deal structuring services through to successful closing.

Find more information at www.sunbeltsfl.com