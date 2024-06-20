nuEra Cannabis Revs Up Sponsorship of Mike Chasteen Jr. Racing

EAST PEORIA, Ill., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, a leading vertically-integrated cannabis business in Illinois, is thrilled to continue its sponsorship of Mike Chasteen Jr. Racing, featuring the 5-Time Peoria Speedway Champion and 2018 Farmer City Champion himself, Mike Chasteen Jr.

As part of this exciting partnership, nuEra Cannabis will have a presence at several upcoming race events, engaging with the local community and showcasing their dedication to both excellence in cannabis products and support for local sports talents. These local events are in close proximity to nuEra East Peoria (Spoon River Speedway, Peoria Speedway), or nuEra Urbana & nuEra Champaign (Farmer City Speedway).

Here are the upcoming events for race fans to keep track:

June 20: Spoon River Speedway

July 19: Farmer City Speedway

September 1: Spoon River Speedway

September 21: Peoria Speedway

Laura Jaramillo Bernal, COO of nuEra Cannabis, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Engaging with Mike Chasteen Jr. Racing allows nuEra to merge our dedication to community involvement with the thrilling world of race car competitions. We are proud to lead the way in cannabis-related sponsorships, supporting local talent and setting new precedents.”

Mike Chasteen Jr. added, “I am very excited and proud to represent a company that strives for innovation and excellence such as nuEra Cannabis . This partnership marks a new era of sports marketing, and I couldn’t be more pleased to help trailblaze this path with the nuEra team. Ambition is the path to success, and nuEra is one of the leaders in the cannabis industry, steering off the beaten path and going where nobody else has.”

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is a top-tier, vertically-integrated cannabis business in Illinois, focused on delivering superior cannabis products and unmatched customer service to its patients. With two High Times Cannabis Cup wins, nuEra is dedicated to advancing the accessibility and understanding of cannabis in Illinois. For more information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

About Mike Chasteen Jr.

Mike Chasteen Jr. is a local fan favorite, and a member of one of Peoria’s elite racing families. He’s the son of Peoria Speedway Hall of Famer Mike Chasteen Sr. Mike Chasteen Jr. himself can be found at the handle @mchasteenj on X and Instagram , and Illinois racing fans should follow along.

Call to Action

Join us at these thrilling race events and visit the nuEra booth to learn more about our products and commitment to the community. Visit nueracannabis.com to see all we have to offer.

Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

Director of Marketing, nuEra Cannabis

Email: jrapino@nueracannabis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fffcceaf-ed58-4217-bcde-9eeef4b014d7