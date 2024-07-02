Submit Release
Certified Auto New York: Celebrating Customer Success Stories and Exceptional Service

Certified Auto NY: Celebrating customer experiences and unbeatable car leasing deals in Rockville Centre, Long Island, the Hamptons, and Nassau County

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Auto is excited to share the remarkable experiences of its valued customers, showcasing the company's dedication to providing outstanding car leasing services in Rockville Centre, Long Island, the Hamptons, and Nassau County.

Certified Auto's Stellar Customer Service - Certified Auto's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the glowing reviews from its clients:

Joshua Blitz praised the company for delivering his new BMW X5 without any hassle. He highlighted the unbeatable price and seamless negotiation handled by Daniel: "Just had my brand new BMW X5 delivered to me hassle-free. I checked around and they had an unbeatable price. Negotiated the deal over the phone and had the car delivered all from the comfort of my home. Highly recommend reaching out to Daniel. Thank you for the top service."

Gina Barbarino appreciated Danny's responsiveness and dedication in helping her find the perfect car: "I highly recommend this company. Danny was amazing. Between his response time in getting back to me with information that I needed and also working with me and looking for the best car to suit my needs. Going forward with all my leases I will use this company and you should too."

MIKE52585 was impressed by the smooth, non-pushy transaction and excellent customer service: "Amazing deals. Customer service skills amazing offered three deals not forceful not pushy at all transaction was smoothest, I never experienced car leasing to be this smooth. Signed papers on Friday evening they delivered on Sunday mid-afternoon. Would definitely recommend."

Current Deals Available:

Certified Auto has an impressive inventory of vehicles currently available for lease. Among the latest deals are:

•2024 Audi S5 Premium: $755/month - $3395 due at signing, including taxes, fees, and first-month payment. 36 months, 10k miles/year.

•2024 BMW X3: $655/month - $3395 due at signing, including taxes, fees, and first-month payment. 39 months, 10k miles/year.

•2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE: $599/month - $2995 due at signing, including taxes, fees, and first-month payment. 27 months, 10k miles/year.

Certified Auto offers an extensive selection of vehicles, ensuring customers find a lease that meets their needs and budget.

About Certified Auto - Certified Auto has been helping people get behind the wheel of their dream cars for over 20 years. Specializing in providing unbeatable car leasing deals in Rockville Centre, Long Island, the Hamptons, and Nassau County, their expertise ensures that customers find the perfect lease for their budget and needs. They offer the lowest lease prices in the area, along with various lease specials and discounts. With a vast selection of makes and models, Certified Auto can cater to any preference, from luxury sedans to sporty SUVs and family-friendly minivans. Their services include a virtual concierge service, home delivery, and seasonal promotions, ensuring a hassle-free and personalized leasing experience. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional service sets them apart as a premier car leasing company in New York.

Daniel Kay
Certified Auto NY
+1 917-656-6758
CertifiedAutoNy@gmail.com
