NetLogistik Introduces Transportation Efficiency and Productivity (TEP) and Warehouse Efficiency and Productivity (WEP)

DENVER, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, introduces new functionality as part of its Supplynet Suite®, NetLogistik’s microservices and digital supply chain solutions platform. Transportation Efficiency and Productivity (TEP) seamlessly syncs the entire transportation management process, from planning and tracking to freight settlement. Warehouse Efficiency and Productivity (WEP) optimizes, automates, measures, and controls warehouse and distribution center operations.



“NetLogistik offers these products to our small-to-medium sized businesses that want transportation and warehouse management functionality but don’t need all the features of enterprise-sized solutions,” says Jagan Reddy, US Managing Director, NetLogistik. “These easy-to-use tools work best for companies with smaller and simpler operations.”

TEP optimizes the efficiency and accuracy of transportation operations with complete visibility into orders, shipments, and deliveries—while building stronger relationships with suppliers, carriers, and customers through reliable, on-time performance. Businesses that have utilized Netlogistik’s TEP solution have achieved impressive results, including:

Up to 33% reduction in administration times

Up to 5% savings in total transportation costs

Up to 50% improvement in customer service



TEP maximizes order management, shipment planning, transport selection, documentation management, route monitoring, and shipment costs. It can integrate with partner FarEye, an intelligent delivery management platform that increases the visibility of multimodal, long-haul, first-mile, and last-mile deliveries.

Onest Logistics CEO says, “TEP sets us apart from the competition. It’s a strategic tool that saves us 4% on transportation.”

WEP facilitates all processes within a warehouse, from assigning appointments to shipping. It offers appointment scheduling, receiving operations, wave planning, picking operations, packstation management, and shipping operations. WEP integrates with the Vocollect® voice-directed work solution, Honeywell® Voice, and the GAINS® Demand Planning System for additional functionality.

Clients using WEP can:

Increase inventory accuracy

Boost operator productivity

Optimize storage capacity

Visualize real-time information

Improve customer service



Farmapronto Project Director says, “Due to the demand and growth we were experiencing, expiration and assortment problems were developing. NetLogistik’s (WEP) Warehouse Management System helped us increase productivity and reduce operating expenses—in addition to making our assortments more efficient. Through this, we were able to achieve a satisfactory delivery to our branches, increasing our sales by 40%.”

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

