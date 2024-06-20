Submit Release
EXP promotes Dominique Nadeau to Executive Vice President, Buildings + Industry

SHERBROOKE, Quebec, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has announced the promotion of Dominique Nadeau to Executive Vice President, Buildings + Industry.

Throughout his 30-year career at EXP, Dominique has brought his expertise to projects that have shaped the city of Sherbrooke’s built environment, as well as other large-scale projects across the province.

His ability to transform challenges into opportunities led to his promotion to Vice President and Sector Leader at EXP in 2016. Following that promotion, he quickly grew the sector from 286 to 540 employees.

In his new role, Dominique will build on the progress made so far, furthering his sector’s growth and expertise and promoting a culture of innovation and results.

“Dominique has demonstrated exceptional leadership, contributing to the significant growth of the Buildings + Industry sector. He has implemented a strategy driven by operational excellence, technical specialization and employee development. Under his leadership as Executive Vice President, the Buildings + Industry sector will thrive and offer our clients more cutting-edge solutions,” said Mark Dvorak, EXP President and COO.

Dominique is a member of EXP’s Board of Directors. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and an MBA from the University of Sherbrooke.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

