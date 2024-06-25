TDL Gentek Announces Strategic Partnership with Teltonika to Enter the LTE, IoT, and M2M Markets

TDL Gentek, a Canadian distributor, expands into the LTE, IoT, and M2M markets with Teltonika, giving access to the latest 4/5G technology. www.tdlgentek.com

TRENTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TDL Gentek, a leading Canadian distributor of technology products for; MSPs, LTE Carriers/Dealers, IT Service providers, and Security providers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Teltonika. This collaboration marks TDL Gentek's expansion into the LTE, IoT, and M2M markets, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering leading-edge technology solutions to its partners across Canada.

Teltonika is globally recognized for its advanced manufacturing process of industrial network devices for the IoT space. Teltonika’s product offerings align perfectly with TDL Gentek's dedication to excellence in providing a broad portfolio of solutions, including LTE 4/5G products to easily connect virtually any fixed or mobile equipment.

“Partnering with Teltonika opens up a new innovative category of products for TDL Gentek, and our customers,” said Laurie Tugman, CEO of TDL Gentek. “Their extensive portfolio of high-quality connectivity solutions enables us to better serve our customers and address the rapidly evolving demands of the IoT technology market. This collaboration reinforces our position as a trusted partner to our customers.”

Through this partnership, TDL Gentek aims to expand its product offerings and provide customers with access to the latest 4 and 5G wireless connectivity solutions, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends and technological advancements. The addition of Teltonika's products will enhance and complement TDL Gentek’s existing product lineups, providing comprehensive 4/5G LTE solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients.

For more information about TDL Gentek and our partnership with Teltonika, please visit www.tdlgentek.com or contact Joe Cosentino, Category Manager at TDL Gentek.

About TDL Gentek:

TDL Gentek is a leading Canadian distributor with 45 years of experience in the IT channel. Specializing in technology, telecommunications, and consumer goods, TDL Gentek offers over 250 brands across various categories, including Broadband, Security, Unified Communications, Networking, ProAV, and Consumer Goods. Known for its expertise and value-added services, TDL Gentek is committed to helping its partners build the right solutions for their customers.

About Teltonika:

Teltonika is a global manufacturer of IoT connectivity equipment with over 25 years of market experience. Its industrial networking products are made in-house and adhere to the highest European standards. They provide seamless connectivity, simple integration, and remote management capabilities to your IoT solutions in a myriad of sectors, including Industry 4.0, smart city, and green energy.



Media Contact:

Tina Furlan

VP, Marketing & Communications

TDL Gentek

media@tdlgentek.com