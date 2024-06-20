Overnight road closure on eastbound I-80 in West Des Moines scheduled for Tuesday, June 25

Posted on: June 14, 2024

CRESTON, Iowa – June 14, 2024 – You may notice a delay on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Des Moines overnight from 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 until 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, weather permitting. The Iowa Department of Transportation needs to close the road overnight between Jordan Creek Parkway and I-35/80 to allow the contractor to adjust the eastbound lanes to normal traffic patterns.

While the roadway is closed, you will follow a marked detour route using Jordan Creek Parkway, University Avenue, and I-35/80 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Dan Redmond, Creston construction office, at (712) 243-7628 or [email protected]