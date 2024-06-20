NeuroOne® Granted Approval of ICD-10 Procedure Code for sEEG RF Ablation

ICD-10-PCS code for first to market, FDA-cleared thin-film, sEEG-guided RF ablation system effective October 1, 2024



Specific procedure code positions OneRF™ Ablation System for broader adoption and awareness throughout the healthcare system

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved and granted a new ICD-10-PCS (International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Procedure Coding System) code for the OneRF™ Ablation procedure. The new code is 00503Z4 Destruction of Brain Using Stereoelectroencephalographic Radiofrequency Ablation, Percutaneous Approach. This code allows hospital reporting of inpatient procedures that are performed using the OneRF™ Ablation system, which has FDA 510(k) clearance for creation of radiofrequency (“RF”) lesions in nervous tissue for functional neurosurgical procedures. ICD-10-PCS codes play a critical role in the healthcare system, ensuring efficient and accurate documentation, billing, and analysis. The code goes into effect beginning October 1, 2024.

“We are pleased that CMS has provided an ICD-10-PCS code that describes our OneRF procedure, which we believe will drive better recognition of our technology and greater utilization within the healthcare system,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. “In our view, CMS approval of our new code is a critical step in facilitating broader market acceptance of our technology’s potential to reduce hospital stays, numbers of surgeries, and adverse events, while offering enhanced patient safety.”

The OneRF™ Ablation System is NeuroOne’s first device with a therapeutic indication and its third FDA 510(k)-cleared device. NeuroOne now boasts a full line of thin film electrode technology to address patients requiring diagnostic brain mapping procedures as well as RF ablation using the same sEEG electrode. In addition to the OneRF™ Ablation System, NeuroOne’s other FDA-cleared devices include the Evo® cortical and sEEG electrode product lines which are used primarily for stimulation, recording and monitoring of electrical activity in the brain for less than 30 days.

NeuroOne estimates the current brain ablation market to be at least $100M worldwide and growing rapidly, with the potential to grow multifold based on large addressable patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

