Unique Landscape in Jiangxi Cultural and Tourism Promotion Campaign in Southeast Asia
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship. At the beginning of the second quarter, the "Lanting Chinese Calligraphy Culture Salon" — "Unique Landscape in Jiangxi" Southeast Asia Cultural and Tourism Promotion Season launch ceremony and Malaysia "Jiangxi Day" event, was successfully held at the China Cultural Center in Kuala Lumpur.
This event brought Jiangxi's rich cultural and tourism resources, including calligraphy and painting, ceramics, and tourism products, to Kuala Lumpur. It not only showcased the abundant cultural and tourism assets of Jiangxi but also served as a powerful testament to the deepening cultural exchange and mutual learning between the two regions. Culture and tourism are the best vehicles for displaying the charm of a locality, and this event provided the Malaysian public with an opportunity to witness the splendor of Jiangxi's culture and tourism, fostering mutual understanding and interaction between the people of both sides.
As a significant annual thematic activity organized globally by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the "Lanting Chinese Calligraphy Culture Salon" — "The Rise of Jiangxi Culture" Contemporary Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition brought together works by numerous renowned calligraphers and painters from Jiangxi. With unique artistic perspectives and techniques, they depicted the scenery and folk customs of Jiangxi, conveying the profound and enduring humanistic spirit of the region. This provided Malaysian guests and the public with an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of Jiangxi's culture and an immersive experience of the traditional Chinese gathering.
"The Warmth of Exchanges" — Jingdezhen Ceramic Art Exhibition was a highlight of the event. The exhibition featured three sections: traditional Chinese ceramic works, contemporary ceramic art pieces, and exquisite daily-use ceramics. It showcased the integration of tradition and modernity, heritage and innovation by contemporary Jingdezhen ceramic artists and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage. Using ceramic culture as a bridge, the exhibition endowed international exchanges between China and Malaysia with greater contemporary significance and humanistic connotations.
At the same time, the event launched the "Picturesque Jiangxi, Unique Landscape" Photography Exhibition, promoting Jiangxi as a premium tourist destination from perspectives of natural landscapes, cultural characteristics, and urban-rural development, attracting numerous guests to stop and admire.
The successful hosting of this event not only presented a cultural and tourism feast for Malaysian guests but also built a bridge for deepening cultural exchanges between Jiangxi and Southeast Asian countries.
