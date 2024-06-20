Isobutane Market Revenue to Surge from US$ 9.86 Billion in 2024 to US$ 18.17 Billion by 2034, Marking a 6.3% CAGR
Extensive use of isobutane in synthesis of methyl tert-butyl ether in high-octane unleaded gasoline production driving market growth, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, MD, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide revenue from the sales of isobutane (イソブタン) is estimated at US$ 9.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034, according to a new study by experienced analysts at Fact.MR.
Isobutane demand is on the rise due to its widespread use across various industries, including refrigeration and the fuel sector. With minimal global warming potential and zero ozone depletion, isobutanes are emerging as a favorable alternative to other hydrocarbons, aligning with efforts to address global warming.
Isobutane holds a significant position in the petrochemical sector, serving as a precursor molecule for isooctane production. This contributes to overall sales growth and expansion of the isobutane market. Many industries grappling with waste materials utilize isobutane as a dissolving agent to remove old paint from various surfaces, potentially driving growth in the isobutene market.
Isobutane remains gaseous at room temperature and is a highly pure saturated hydrocarbon unlikely to undergo reactions during the processing required for foamed polystyrene materials and products. Thus, isobutane use poses no safety concerns for consumers when used as a foaming agent in polymers intended for food contact applications.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global isobutane market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 18.17 billion by the end of 2034, driven by significant growth in various regions. The East Asia market, for instance, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034, with China projected to dominate the region by accounting for a market share of 54.8% by 2034. In North America, the market is anticipated to secure a global market share of 29.1% by the end of the forecast period. Specifically, Canada is expected to witness a robust growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034. Additionally, based on the source, sales of synthetic isobutane are projected to rise steadily at a CAGR of 6% over the same period, underscoring the increasing demand and market expansion for synthetic variants.
“Robust growth of isobutene the market is being driven by its diverse applications and eco-friendly properties. Isobutane plays a pivotal role in various sectors, from refrigeration to petrochemicals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Isobutane Isomers Replacing Traditional Compounds in Chemical and Gasoline Sectors
Isobutane is extensively utilized in the energy and chemical sectors, primarily produced by isomerizing n-butane. The majority of isobutane is used to produce isooctane, also known as 2,2,4-trimethylpentane, in alkylation units. In addition, it can be synthesized from CO2 and hydrogen (H2), using either traditional methods with syngas or a more environmentally friendly approach involving collected CO2 and “blue” or “green” hydrogen.
Selective manufacturing of isobutane has garnered significant interest due to its widespread application in alkylate and oxygenated additive synthesis. For instance, isobutane plays a crucial role in the production of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), a key component in the manufacturing of high-octane unleaded gasoline.
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the isobutane market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on purity (99%, 99.5%, 95%, others), source (bio-based isobutane, synthetic isobutane), application (refineries, refrigerants, propellants, feedstock (plastics), and solvents, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
