Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) Announces Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Regen Hubs and HumiRock, Strategically Seeking to Revolutionize Sustainable Agriculture

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ("Company') announces the completion of a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") for the acquisition of Regen Hubs North America, Inc., Regen Hubs International, Inc., and HumiRock, LLC, along with their affiliates ("Regen Hubs"). Upon completing the definitive agreement, the strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in SGTM's mission to revolutionize sustainable agricultural practices worldwide and position SGTM at the forefront of sustainable agriculture. The collaboration aims to have a maximum impact on improving policies and adopting regenerative production processes and technologies, with a strong focus on food security.



Regen Hubs developed access to extensive professional and geographical networks, and SGTM expects to leverage these connections to expand its reach and drive positive change in the industry. SGTM anticipated to capitalize on the expertise and knowledge of Chad Roy, Bobby Mann of Mann Marketing, and Gus Ibrahim of Worldwide TV Products, who have agreed to join the SGTM team as strategic advisors. Their invaluable contributions will accelerate the growth of SGTM's "Direct to Retail" operations, ensuring a seamless transition and leveraging their extensive experience.

SGTM and Regen Hubs have collaborated with Worldwide TV Products to develop a comprehensive plan for selling, packaging, and distributing SGTM's full range of products to retailers in North America. By leveraging Regen Hubs' influential network, SGTM aims to secure purchase orders that should drive sales and propel sustainable agriculture forward.

SGTM plans to debut select products this year on QVC and HSN (Home Shopping Network) with the support of Mann Media and Worldwide TV Products. The media collaboration has the potential to generate millions of dollars in revenue, further reinforcing SGTM's commitment to sustainable growth.

Furthermore, SGTM and Regen Hubs will work together to develop a comprehensive plan for the sale, packaging, and distribution of SGTM's complete suite of products across various market sectors. SGTM plans to leverage Regen Hubs' expertise and marketing networks to establish solid partnerships and secure contracts with the military, NASA, federal and state governments, port authorities, universities, Indian reservations, and cattle ranchers in the United States, Africa, Mexico, and Panama.

Chad Roy, CEO of Regen Hubs, states, "I'm excited for this opportunity to build an extraordinary synergistic relationship with the SGTM Team . I believe together, we can advance sales and distribution and further advance the development of sustainable agricultural products. Regan Hubs has an open door and instant access to Walmart , Lowe's , Home Depot , Kroger , Menards , Tractor Supply , John Deere , Target , Sam's Club , PetCo , and other global retail networks. I look forward to introducing SGTM's product lines to our established client base."

In addition to their advisory roles, Chad Roy, Bobby Mann, Gus Ibrahim, and their respective teams will actively support SGTM in raising capital. The goal is to secure up to $100 million in investment capital, utilizing best practices to expedite growth and fuel transformative initiatives.

"We are thrilled about this incredible opportunity to join forces with Regen Hubs and HumiRock. Together, we expect to revolutionize sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to a greener future," stated Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM .

About Regen Hubs

Regen Hubs is a leading organization focused on improving soil health, reducing chemical usage, and enhancing farmers' profitability through cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships. Committed to revolutionizing sustainable agricultural practices, Regen Hubs is at the forefront of driving positive change in the industry.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC+: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

