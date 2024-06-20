Church Management Software Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of +6.44% by 2030
According to HTF MI, the Global Church Management Software Market size is estimated to be around USD 203.84 Mn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% to reach USD 296.52 Mn by 2030.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest survey on Church Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Church Management Software to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. The outbreak of the latest scenario in Church Management Software market has made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in the value chain has made a serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are ACS Technologies Group (United States), Church Community Builder (United States), Ministry Brands (United States), ServantPC Resources (United States), AgapeWORKS (United States), Bitrix (United States), Breeze (United States)
Church Management Software Market Overview
Church Management Software (ChMS) is a specialized type of software designed to assist churches and other religious organizations in managing various aspects of their operations and administration. It typically provides tools and features to streamline tasks such as membership management, event scheduling, volunteer coordination, donation tracking, communication with congregants, and financial management.
Market Trends
Increase in Mobility Solutions and Adoption of Analytics in Church Management Software
Market Drivers
The Growing Number of Churches
Market Opportunities:
The Rising Demand for Software in Other Areas
Church Management Software Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: On-premises, Cloud
Market Analysis by Applications: Indoor, Outdoor
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In April 2021, ACS Technologies® announced that Higher Ground Technologies, the market leader in IT-managed services for churches, and Think Ministry Inc., the software company behind MinistryPlatform, the most widely used customizable church management platform available today, would be joining the ACS Technologies family.
