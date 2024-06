Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Bretaris Genuair, aclidinium bromide, Date of authorisation: 20/07/2012, Revision: 19, Status: Authorised

Bretaris Genuair is available as an inhalation powder in a portable inhaler device. Each inhalation provides 375 micrograms of aclidinium bromide equivalent to 322 micrograms of aclidinium.

The recommended dose of Bretaris Genuair is one inhalation twice a day. For detailed information on using the inhaler correctly, see the instructions in the package leaflet.

Bretaris Genuair can only be obtained with a prescription.