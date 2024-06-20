LAB and FNLMRC announces Angie Derrickson as Registrar for the First Nation Land Governance Registry

SUTTON WEST, Ontario, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAB/RC - Today, Chief Robert Louie, Chairman of the Lands Advisory Board (LAB), and Austin Bear, Chair of the First Nations Land Management Resource Centre (RC) are pleased to announce the hiring of the very first Registrar for the new First Nation Land Governance Registry (FNLGR). Ms. Angie Derrickson was the successful candidate following an exhaustive search across Canada. Angie hails from Westbank First Nation where she also holds the position of Councillor. She demonstrates extensive knowledge of land governance and registry matters on reserve and has also worked for over a decade with Framework Agreement First Nations as the Manager for Training Mentorship and Professional Development. Angie has had a leading role from the earliest days of the development of the FNLGR.

This recruitment comes as significant momentum for the start-up of the FNLGR has begun. Staffing this key position was critical and is the first of many roles that will make up the core team to lead the new FNLGR into its first years of operation.

The FNLGR is being created at the direction of the signatory First Nations of the Framework Agreement, to be governed by and accountable to Framework Agreement and Self-Governing First Nations.

Quotes

“I am very pleased to welcome Angie Derrickson as Registrar of this new First Nation led land registry. Angie has the skills and experience to lead this new organization and build a registry that First Nations will be able to rely on for many years to come.”

Chief Robert Louie

Chair of the Lands Advisory Board

“The Resource Centre is truly grateful that Angie Derrickson has accepted our offer to become the first Registrar of the FNLGR. Her years of dedication to First Nation land governance has provided a great foundation for this new organization. I am certain that the FNLGR is in good hands and look forward to seeing the many benefits this new organization will provide First Nations.”

Austin Bear

Chair of the Resource Centre

About the First Nation Land Advisory Board and First Nation Land Management Resource Centre

The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected Chairman and regionally elected Directors, determined by the Councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

About First Nations Land Management Resource Centre

The First Nations Land Management Resource Centre was established to provide technical and professional support to First Nation signatories as they progress through the developmental and operational phases of The Framework Agreement implementation. The Framework Agreement was developed to recognize First Nations' inherent rights to govern their reserve lands without federal interference. Since January 2000, First Nations Land Management Resource Centre has had a hand in 240 communities across Canada initiating the process to establish self-governance over their lands.

About the First Nation Land Governance Registry

The First Nation Land Governance Registry (FNLGR) will be an independently governed, reliable and sustainable land registry for First Nations with operational land codes or self-government agreements. The new FNLGR will offer a modern, user-friendly, and secure technology platform that will enable the accurate recording and retrieval of documents related to land management under a land code, with future expansion potential.

Quick facts

On April 4 th , 2023, LAB/RC celebrated Canada’s Budget 2023 commitment to support the development of an Independent First Nation Land Registry.

, 2023, LAB/RC celebrated Canada’s Budget 2023 commitment to support the development of an Independent First Nation Land Registry. The Framework Agreement was developed to provide recognition for First Nations' inherent right to govern their reserve lands. The Framework Agreement includes a growing number of communities across Canada who are interested in replacing the restrictive lands-related sections of the Indian Act with the legal framework developed in a community land code.



