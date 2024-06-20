NAR, CCIM Institute to Host C5 + CCIM Global Summit in South Florida Sept. 17–19; Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino to Deliver Closing Keynote Address

Chicago, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® and the CCIM Institute will bring the C5 + CCIM Global Summit – the nation’s premier commercial real estate and economic development event – to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida from Sept. 17–19, 2024. Practitioners from virtually every segment of the commercial ecosystem – from financing and development to sales and property management – will converge on South Florida, one of the hottest commercial markets in the country.

“The 2024 C5 + CCIM Global Summit provides business, learning and networking opportunities for commercial real estate professionals while also leaning into what’s new and next in this dynamic industry,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-partner of Sears Real Estate/Lamacchia Realty in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Whether you’re buying, selling or financing commercial property, the C5 + CCIM Global Summit is your destination for valuable information and insights on commercial properties and projects in markets across the U.S.”

Dan Marino – Pro Football Hall of Famer, Miami Dolphins legendary quarterback, entrepreneur, and philanthropist – will give the closing keynote on Thursday, September 19, sharing his insights on overcoming adversity, setting high standards, and achieving true greatness.

Tiffani Bova – growth strategist, executive advisor, influential thought leader, and two-time Wall Street Journal bestselling author – will deliver the opening keynote on Tuesday, September 17, revealing her unique vision on how companies can thrive in today’s competitive environment, emphasizing the importance of customer experience, innovation, and strategic agility.

Paco Underhill – CEO and founder of Envirosell, and New York Times bestselling author – will speak on Wednesday, September 18.

Additional highlighted sessions include:

“This year’s C5 + CCIM Global Summit is going to be the best yet,” said D’Etta Casto-DeLeon, The CCIM Institute President, and Director at CBRE. “This event brings commercial real estate influencers and dealmakers together to shape the future of our industry. Attendees will connect on individual deals, discuss best practices, and engage with industry-leading speakers on how to navigate and thrive in the evolving landscape of commercial real estate.”

Last year, the Summit had representation from more than 450 companies and organizations, and it’s expected that this year’s event will garner even more industry participation. Attendees will include commercial investors and influential industry leaders, including commercial brokers and developers, state and local Realtor® associations, economic development corporations, government officials, REITs, and domestic and international investors.

In addition to a robust lineup of industry speakers, thought leaders, and networking opportunities, the Summit offers optional educational courses from The CCIM Institute, a world-class leader in commercial real estate (CRE) education. These courses are meticulously designed to enhance your skills and accelerate the growth of your business. Furthermore, in select markets, these courses are eligible for continuing education credits, adding even more value to your professional development.

Registration is now open for the C5 + CCIM Global Summit. Interested parties can register and learn more about the event by visiting https://c5summit.realestate/.

Members of the media can register and obtain press credentials by contacting Troy Green at tgreen@nar.realtor.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

