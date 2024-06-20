Invenco by GVR’s iNFX-EPS Receives Moneris Certification

Greensboro, NC, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, announced that its iNFX Electronic Payment Server (EPS) microservice has been certified with Moneris.

Moneris is the Canadian leader in payments, supporting more than 325,000 merchant locations across Canada.

iNFX-EPS microservice is a standalone payment application, offering independence from the Point of Sale as well as portability to a variety of different solution applications. This separation creates unmatched freedom and flexibility to execute payment strategies, like delivering autonomous selling devices on the forecourt. It handles complex payment and loyalty requirements within retail, self-service and fuel retailing environments. Invenco by GVR’s iNFX-EPS is built to an open standard enabling it to integrate with any point-of-sale system, and a variety of indoor and outdoor payment devices.

“One of the primary reasons that customers should be looking to stand alone EPS offerings is the flexibility that it allows for introducing new capabilities like autonomous selling devices which increase transaction speeds, increases up-time on forecourts, and simplifies integration with retail store systems,” said Dan Harrell, Chief Innovation Officer of Invenco by GVR. “The iNFX-EPS is one of the iNFX microservices that enable your EV Chargers, car wash terminals, pumps, CNG, and hydrogen dispensers to integrate to your system using a single API.”

With certification from Moneris, Invenco by GVR’s iNFX-EPS can help lower the integration and compliance costs, as well as offer new innovative solutions for customers processing with Moneris for payments in Canada. For more information about iNFX-EPS, visit invenco.com or follow Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn.

About Invenco by GVR:

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

