Telos Corporation to Participate in Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on June 25, 2024

ASHBURN, Va., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference 2024

Date: June 25, 2024

Please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative for more information about the conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:

media@telos.com

Investors:

InvestorRelations@telos.com