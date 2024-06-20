Esoteric Testing Market to Hit USD 48.3B (2029), CAGR 8.5% | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global esoteric testing market , valued at USD 32.2 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 48.3 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.5%, is driven by factors like the growing geriatric population, increasing chronic and infectious diseases, genetic analysis, personalized medicine, and drug/alcohol abuse. Major players such as Quest Diagnostics (US), LabCorp (US), and H.U. Group Holdings (Japan) dominate the fragmented market through strategic expansions, agreements, and acquisitions. Quest Diagnostics leads with comprehensive diagnostic services across various medical domains, LabCorp follows with advanced diagnostic solutions and global reach, while H.U. Group Holdings offers a diverse range of clinical laboratory testing services, including esoteric testing for disease monitoring and oncology through its subsidiary SRL, Inc. (Japan).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76794708

Esoteric Testing Market Dynamics: Driving Forces, Challenges, and Opportunities

Driving Force: Advancing Research Funding for Precision Medicine and Genetic Analysis

The esoteric testing landscape is witnessing a surge in research grants directed towards genomics, precision medicine, and personalized medicine. These investments are empowering esoteric testing laboratories to expand their diagnostic repertoire, fostering deeper insights into rare molecules and facilitating improved diagnosis and therapy development.

Challenges: High Capital Investment and Low-Cost Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers

Despite the transformative potential of biomarkers in diagnostics and personalized medicine, the journey of biomarker discovery in esoteric testing entails substantial capital investment. This financial barrier, coupled with the challenge of achieving a favorable cost-benefit ratio, poses significant hurdles to market growth.

Opportunities: Emergence of Advanced Screening Technologies in Esoteric Testing

The evolving landscape of esoteric testing is marked by the emergence of advanced screening technologies, propelled by research initiatives on rare molecules. Innovations like COLD-PCR are revolutionizing the detection of rare mutations with unparalleled precision, promising enhanced screening accuracy and risk identification in esoteric testing.

Addressing Challenges: Mitigating Inaccuracies and Misdiagnoses

Inaccuracies and misdiagnoses in esoteric testing represent critical challenges, impacting patient outcomes and healthcare expenditure. The imperative to address these challenges underscores the need for robust testing protocols and reporting mechanisms, particularly in infectious disorders like TB and UTIs, to ensure accurate diagnoses and optimal patient care.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76794708

Segment Analysis: Infectious Diseases Testing Leads Esoteric Testing Market in 2023

In 2023, the infectious diseases testing segment emerged as the frontrunner in the esoteric testing industry, by type. The market segmentation encompasses various types, including infectious disease testing, autoimmune disease testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, toxicology and drug monitoring testing, neurology testing, and others. The segment's notable CAGR is fueled by the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases like dengue, hepatitis B & C, malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis.

Technology Focus: ELISA Segment Dominates Esoteric Testing Industry in 2023

The year 2023 witnessed the Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment seizing the largest share of the esoteric testing industry, by technology. Technological classifications span chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), real-time PCR, chromatography and mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, and others. The ELISA segment's ascendancy is attributed to its heightened specificity and sensitivity through antigen-antibody reactions, facilitating efficient simultaneous analyses.

Specimen Insights: Blood, Serum, and Plasma Lead Esoteric Testing Market in 2023

In 2023, the market for blood, serum, and plasma specimens commanded the largest market share in the esoteric testing industry and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by specimen type. Segmentation by specimens includes blood, serum, and plasma, urine, and other specimens. The preference for blood stems from its wide collection and diagnostic utility, providing comprehensive insights into genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Its pivotal role in enabling accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans underscores its significance in medical research and personalized healthcare.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads Esoteric Testing Industry in 2023

In 2023, North America emerged as the epicenter of the esoteric testing industry, followed closely by Europe, by region. The global segmentation comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. North America's dominance is attributed to its well-established esoteric laboratories, substantial per capita healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure, driving market growth in the region.

For More information, Inquire Now .

Related Reports:

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Tissue Diagnostics Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Esoteric Testing Companies and Esoteric Testing Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com