Orange County, CA Achieves $15 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnership

Milestone achieved through over 2,400 successful virtual auctions

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County, California has produced over $15 million in sales revenue through surplus property auctions held on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions , and related agencies to sell surplus assets.



According to Neil Jessen, the Surplus Program Manager for Orange County, “GovDeals’ automated system has revolutionized the county’s surplus management process. By seamlessly integrating automation, it has facilitated a more efficient reallocation of items to various county departments, schools, local municipalities, and non-profit organizations. The extensive network of bidders on GovDeals ensures that the county maximize the value of surplus assets, providing higher returns and maintaining fiscal responsibility throughout the disposal process.”

Orange County is committed to not only being fiscally responsible with its budget and assets but environmentally conscious as well. Diverting reusable assets from landfills protects the environment by reducing the demand for timber, metals, plastics, and fabrics, reducing carbon emissions produced during manufacturing and disposal.

“If we can find another entity to repurpose our assets and extend their useful life, we keep them out of our landfills, and contribute to a circular economy, while preserving natural resources and our environment. Landfill space is a precious commodity we value and need to maintain,” said Deputy Director of Sustainability for OC Waste & Recycling Tara Tisopulos.

Orange County has primarily used GovDeals for surplus vehicle and heavy-duty construction equipment sales. The county first began listing on GovDeals’ virtual auction platform in February 2016, conducting over 2,400 successful auction sales since that time. Final sale prices have ranged from $6 for a 2017 Ford Explorer police car to $115,600 for a Caterpillar D9T Dozer.

“GovDeals is proud to have helped Orange County achieve this milestone and to consistently provide a platform for government offices to turn surplus sales from an administrative headache to a convenient avenue for revenue generation,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price. “The GovDeals model saves time and puts essential government funding back into the hands of the clients we serve.”

In the last 12 months alone, Orange County has achieved over $1 million in surplus auction sales. New auctions can be found regularly on GovDeals, with the county planning to continue its partnership into the foreseeable future. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

“With a County as large as ours, there will always be a need to dispose of surplus items,” said Jessen. “We look forward to our continued partnership with GovDeals.”

