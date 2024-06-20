Intelligent Bio Solutions Broadens UK Customer Base by Securing Two Key Accounts with Over 70 Locations and Over 15,000 Employees in the Warehouse and Logistics Sector

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it has successfully signed two new major customer accounts within the UK warehouse and logistics sector within the past three months. These accounts employ more than 15,000 individuals at more than 70 locations and will adopt INBS’ innovative Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System at the majority of their UK sites.



One account, an award-winning company known for its innovation in business and specializing in developing and deploying supply chain solutions, switched to INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to address the inefficiencies with its former saliva testing method. The second account had been using saliva testing in-house for initial screening and confirming samples with a third-party service. This account was secured following strong recommendations from two of INBS' existing customers, demonstrating a growing trust in and awareness of the Company's unique technology in vital sectors. INBS now provides both businesses with its simple, reliable and non-invasive testing solution that promotes operational efficiency and employee dignity.

Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at INBS, commented, “These key customer wins, particularly those through existing customer referrals, show that brand recognition and product loyalty are on the rise. Our solution is becoming well-recognized as a highly competitive alternative to traditional methods and is increasingly selected for its overall cost-savings, portability and effectiveness in promoting safety and workplace efficiency. We look forward to working with these new accounts to ensure they fully leverage our technology to enhance their business operations.”

INBS' first-of-its-kind solution uses fingerprint sweat to provide a quick, hygienic, and easy-to-use method for drug testing, delivering results in just minutes. This unique approach tests for common drugs of abuse, including cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, and opiates.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for various indications, ranging from immunological conditions to communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

