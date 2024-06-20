FundCanna Celebrates Milestone Achievement: 100th NCIA Membership Registration

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundCanna , the leading financial services provider for the cannabis industry, has reached a milestone of sponsoring 100 members to the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA). This milestone marks a significant achievement in FundCanna’s ongoing commitment to support the cannabis industry and the initiatives that are crucial to its growth and sustainability.



Since partnering with NCIA, FundCanna has sponsored 100 memberships worth a total of $100,000 on behalf of its clients. This has provided FundCanna clients with valuable access to NCIA’s resources, advocacy efforts, interpretation and communication around the evolving landscape in cannabis and networking opportunities. This includes 2024’s Lobby Days in Washington D.C. where this May, members met with over 20 senators and their staff to discuss vital legislative action from rescheduling and SAFER Banking to the Farm Bill.

“Our partnership with NCIA reflects our commitment to supporting the cannabis industry and its operators. By providing our clients with access to NCIA’s resources and advocacy, we are working to create a stronger, more united and informed industry,” said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna.

“We are incredibly grateful for Adam’s involvement on our board and FundCanna’s support and commitment to the cannabis industry. Their sponsorship not only empowers individual businesses but also strengthens our collective efforts to advocate for tangible cannabis policies. FundCanna’s partnership has been invaluable in advancing our mission, and we are excited to continue working together to promote the growth and success of the cannabis industry,” said Aaron Smith, Executive Director of NCIA.

FundCanna’s sponsorship of NCIA memberships aligns with its mission to provide tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges faced by cannabis businesses. As the industry continues to evolve, FundCanna will continue to work with the industry, trade associations, law firms, legislators at the federal and state level and banks to advance the acceptance and normalization of the cannabis industry

For more information about FundCanna and its services, please visit www.FundCanna.com .

About FundCanna:

FundCanna is the leading provider of unsecured funding for the cannabis industry, offering a range of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of cannabis businesses. With a focus on reliability, flexibility, renewable access to capital and industry expertise in designing funding products, FundCanna is committed to helping its clients thrive in a rapidly evolving market. FundCanna has approved nearly $300 Million to licensed cannabis operators and the ancillary vendors that service them in just the past two years. FundCanna clients have grown an average of 54% after working with FundCanna.

About NCIA:

The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the longest operating and largest cannabis trade association in the U.S., representing thousands of cannabis businesses and professionals. NCIA’s mission is to promote the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and work towards a favorable social, economic and legal environment for the industry in the United States.