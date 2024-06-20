Zapp EV Reports Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 and Raises Business Outlook

First customer deliveries of i300 electric urban motorcycle expected in summer 2024 ahead of accelerated commercial rollout planned in India and Southeast Asia

LONDON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today reported financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Commenced commercial rollout in India with an Indian partner as contract manufacturer and supporting homologation in the country.

i300 named winner of the world renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, taking i300's design award tally to nine, including the Red Dot and Good Design awards.

Received total proceeds of $2.7 million in connection with the standby equity purchase agreement, additional at-the-market transactions and other loans, to start production and commercial rollout of the i300 in UK, EU and Thailand.

Commenced launch activities for i300 on the streets of Bangkok.

Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2024

IFRS net loss of $5.0 million compared to $8.6 million in the same six-month period in 2023.

Net loss included a non-cash charge of $2.0 million related to the revaluation and termination of financial instruments issued in connection with the business combination in 2023.

Operating loss of $3.1 million compared to $3.9 million in the same six-month period in 2023.

Raised Business Outlook

First customer deliveries of i300 are expected in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

Zapp expects to sell more than 5,000 units in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Sales in fiscal 2025 will be weighted toward the second half of the year, now with a resulting run-rate of more than 25,000 units per year to start fiscal year 2026.

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and CEO of Zapp EV, said: “The distinctive look of i300 is also a fit for purpose form factor. Of an estimated $130 billion and growing in two-wheelers sold globally, we see a large, underserved category of consumers that want superbike specifications but still need the maneuverability of a step-through for the city streets where they spend the most time. After first deliveries of i300 to customers in Europe and Thailand this summer, we expect to scale rapidly in Southeast Asia and India where urban mobility on two wheels is essential.”

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com .

Zapp Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Kobal

Head of Investor Relations

ir@zappev.com

Zapp Media Relations Contact:

pr@zappev.com

ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the Six Months Ended March 31, ($US 000's, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Selling and distribution expenses (220.4 ) (1,075.7 ) General and administrative expenses (2,913.8 ) (2,787.9 ) Operating loss (3,134.1 ) (3,863.5 ) Finance expense, net (192.9 ) (339.7 ) Other expense (1,706.1 ) (4,427.0 ) Loss before tax (5,033.1 ) (8,630.2 ) Income tax - - Loss for the year (5,033.1 ) (8,630.2 ) Earnings per share1 (1.61 ) (3.61 )

1The share numbers used in the calculation of earnings per share have been adjusted to reflect the recent 20:1 reverse stock split.

ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (US$ 000's) March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 485.0 823.2 Other current assets 1,469.8 1,827.9 Property, plant and equipment 510.9 590.8 Other non-current assets 1,362.8 4,099.9 Total assets 3,828.5 7,341.8 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Trade, other payables and current liabilities 24,883.7 23,698.2 Other non-current liabilities 1,955.1 2,081.2 Total liabilities 26,838.8 25,779.4 Stockholders' equity (23,010.3 ) (18,437.6 ) Total liabilities and equity 3,828.5 7,341.8





ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended March 31, (US$ 000's) 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities (1,524.7 ) (3,554.6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9.6 ) (91.8 ) Net cash from financing activities 1,199.3 4,929.7 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (335.1 ) 1,283.3 Cash and cash equivalents at October 1, 2023 and 2022 823.2 1,963.1 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (3.2 ) 143.8 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 and 2023 485.0 3,390.3

Please refer to our Form 6-K with financial results ended March 31, 2024 for financial statements and related notes and disclosures.