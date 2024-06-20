Navitas Drives Lenovo’s Mobile Fast Charger Development

Next-gen GaNFast™ Power ICs Enable Lenovo to Create Efficient, Lightweight, and Sustainable High-Speed GaN Chargers

TORRANCE, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors today announced that its GaNFast power ICs have been selected to lead Lenovo’s latest GaN technology chargers; Xiaoxin 105 W GaN charger, and the Legion C170 W GaN charger, respectively designed for daily travel and gaming power, bringing consumers a brand new fast charging experience.



The Xiaoxin 105 W GaN charger is designed for daily travel. It outputs 105 W of power and is equipped with 3 ports (2C1A) supporting multiple protocols; easily achieving the charging needs of various devices simultaneously. At only 206 g, the 105 W fast-charger is 41% lighter than a typical 100 W computer adapter and takes only 34 minutes to charge the Xiaoxin 16 Pro to 50%. The Navitas NV6138 GaNFast power IC with GaNSense™ technology is at the heart of the high-frequency flyback topology design, providing a stable, durable, and efficient charging experience.

The Legion C170 W GaN charger is designed specifically for hardcore gamers. It delivers 170 W of continuous power through a single port to meet the high-power demands of gaming devices. At only 245 grams, it’s 78% lighter than Legion Y9000P’s original inbox charger and can charge up to 2 times faster than the Legion C140 W Charger. The Navitas NV6136 GaNFast power IC with GaNSense technology is used in the PFC stage, featuring loss-less current sensing and 6 times faster short-circuit protection than competing solutions, delivering cooler operation, superior efficiency, reliability, and power density.

Lenovo’s long-term collaboration with Navitas has brought a series of groundbreaking fast chargers to the market and played a significant role in raising market awareness on showcasing the benefits of GaN technology. At the Lenovo YOGA CC65 dual-port GaN charger launch event in 2021, Navitas' 6-inch GaN wafer and GaNFast power ICs were publicly showcased for the first time, unveiling the mysteries of this leading technology to consumers. In terms of gaming products, Navitas collaborated with Lenovo to create a 90 W charger for the Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone and a 135 W, C135 W GaN charger for the Legion 5 and 5 Pro Gen 7 laptops. For lightweight travel, Lenovo developed a series of compact, lightweight powerful GaN chargers using Navitas technology, including the revolutionary compact Thinkplus ‘lipstick’ and the ultra-thin Thinkbook ‘biscuit’ charger.

Lenovo and Navitas are not only partners in power technology but also pioneers in sustainability. Lenovo Group is verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for net zero targets and Navitas is the world’s first power semiconductor company to achieve CarbonNeutral® certification . Navitas’ advanced GaN technology enables Lenovo to continuously create smaller, lighter chargers with higher power density, significantly reducing the number of passive and magnetic components inside the charger, achieving CO2 reduction in production through “dematerialization”. The increased efficiency reduces power loss during use, thus further lowering carbon emissions in the product lifecycle.

“With the support of Navitas GaNFast power ICs, we have successfully introduced two new Xiaoxin and Legion GaN chargers to the market, enabling a lightweight and powerful charging experience for daily travel and gaming performance,” said Elon Chen, Product Manager of Consumer Business for Lenovo Group China. “Moreover, the successful application of Navitas’ GaNFast technology continuously reduces the size and weight of chargers, highly increasing efficiency, bringing convenience to consumers, while contributing to carbon reduction.”

“Powerland is very pleased to collaborate with Navitas again to create two high-performance and lightweight GaN chargers for Lenovo,” said Dr. Wang Chuanyun, VP of R&D for Powerland Group. “Powerland is dedicated to pushing the envelope of technology to build leading power products for our clients. Efficient, reliable, and easy-to-use GaNFast power ICs are crucial to realize that.”

“Navitas is very honored to enter Lenovo’s supply chain twice in a short period, providing high-efficiency and stable GaNFast fast charging power into two important Lenovo products,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “By working closely with Powerland, our highly integrated GaNFast technology has enabled Lenovo to continuously achieve leading-edge results in size, performance, and reliability of chargers. With innovative laptops like AI PCs on the rise, Navitas predicts a surge in demand for powerful GaNFast charging solutions. Navitas is on a mission to push the limits of gallium nitride technology, empowering global partners like Lenovo to slash energy usage and emissions in charger and adapter production. Together, we will speed towards a greener, more sustainable planet!”

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a global technology powerhouse, ranked at 217 in the Fortune Global 500, and a $62 billion revenue company that employs 77,000 people worldwide, focused on delivering ‘smarter technology for all’. Building on our success as the world’s number one PC maker, Lenovo is expanding its research into growth areas to advance ‘New I.T.’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence).

Lenovo’s continued investment in innovation and commitment to research and development is changing how we live and work today and for years to come. Those innovations need to progress in harmony with our planet and its people, and so Lenovo prioritizes corporate citizenship in all that it does - from exploring net-zero emissions to global philanthropy. From cities studded with edge computing cabinets that help stop traffic accidents to a ‘cyber space room’ where people interact with life-size objects on a transparent screen, our whole idea of computing is changing. The real and virtual worlds are colliding - not metaphorically, but in a very real way.

Lenovo is determined to improve our planet and society by minimizing Lenovo’s environmental impact, promoting social equity through its business and via the Lenovo Foundation, and ensuring ethical, responsible, and transparent operations. In January 2023, Lenovo became one of the first group of companies to receive net-zero validation from the Science Based Targets initiative, making it the first PC and smartphone maker and one of only 139 companies around the world with targets validated by the Net-Zero Standard. Lenovo’s goal is to positively impact 15 million people by 2025 through the work of global philanthropy partnerships and programs, led by the Lenovo Foundation.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

