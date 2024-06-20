WISeKey Announces Creation QUANTIX EDGE SECURITY Joint Venture with SEALSQ, ODIN Solutions, and TProtege

Creates an innovative Cybersecurity and Semiconductor Customization Center, currently in advanced negotiations for PERTE Chip funding with the Spanish Government

Geneva, Switzerland / Murcia, Spain - June 20, 2024: In a strategic move that establishes a new milestone in the global cybersecurity and semiconductor landscape, WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) and its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES), leaders in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology, announced today the signing of an agreement with ODIN Solutions (“ OdinS”) and TProtege, leading companies in Internet of Things (IoT) and security, to create a joint venture, QUANTIX EDGE SECURITY (“Quantix EdgeS”), in the Region of Murcia.

Quantix EdgeS is a collaborative effort, with joint venture partners, OdinS and TProtege holding a 50% stake, and the remaining 50% being held between WISeKey and SEALSQ. The joint venture is currently in an advanced stage of negotiations with the Spanish Government to obtain funding from under Spain's Strategic Project for the Economic Recovery and Transformation of Microelectronics and Semiconductors (PERTE Chip). This powerful consortium aims to foster the development of a globally recognized semiconductor center known for its advancements in cybersecurity.

The Quantix EdgeS joint venture between WISeKey, SEALSQ, OdinS, and TProtege will be at the forefront of enhancing Spain's cybersecurity and semiconductor capabilities. Quantix EdgeS, the result of this collaboration, aligns with the Spanish strategy, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity, semiconductors, and digital transformation in building a diversified and sustainable economy, where Artificial Intelligence and secure network systems will be central elements. The proposal to turn Spain into a global center for cybersecurity and semiconductor technology manufacturing, especially through the enhancement of cybersecurity, semiconductor, and space industries, marks a significant shift in the country’s economic diversification efforts and places the Region of Murcia at the most advanced technological level.

Quantix EdgeS is fully aligned with the EU strategy to revive its semiconductor ecosystem, initiated in February 2022 with the ‘Chip Act’. Member states have launched national initiatives that will allow Europe to mobilize €43 billion in the coming years. One of the most ambitious is Spain's PERTE Chip, driven by the Spanish Government through the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures.

The PERTE Chip aims to strengthen the design and production capabilities of the national microelectronics and semiconductor industry. It is expected to mobilize public investment of €12.25 billion until 2027 to turn Spain into a global chip hub, its comprehensive approach will strengthen and develop the links of a complex value chain in Spain. It is the largest PERTE among the dozen approved by the government as part of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan (PRTR), generating an unusual focus of attention on a technological program.

Quantix EdgeS aims to quickly establish itself as a key player in the sector, focusing on critical sectors for Spain's future growth. These include smart cities, IT infrastructures, smart embedded systems, and their impact on 5G/6G networks and the rest of the industrial sector, smart agriculture, transportation, commerce, banking, the automotive industry, consumer products, and the health sector. The joint venture is essential for driving the country towards achieving its ambitious goals because it leverages WISeKey's global expertise in cybersecurity and digital technologies along with the deep market knowledge of SEALSQ in the development and sale of semiconductor hardware and software products, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and post-quantum technology, OdinS's capacity for innovation in the areas of IoT, smart cities, precision agriculture, and AI applied to critical infrastructures and system security, and the strong regional presence through collaboration with TProtege.

The operational success of Quantix EdgeS demonstrates the commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, secure communication, and IoT infrastructure betting on Post-Quantum technologies and their inclusion in microchips and devices. This company not only supports the digital transformation of Spain but also enhances its competitive advantage by attracting investments and fostering innovation within the digital economy. The short-term goal of Quantix EdgeS is to develop a Cybersecurity and Semiconductor Customization Center through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in Murcia through the possibilities offered by PERTE Chip. This pioneering initiative aims to mitigate the global dependency on semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen microchip implementation capabilities.

Quantix EdgeS also represents a commitment to creating a hub of technological innovation in cybersecurity and IoT devices, smart devices, and their application in new scenarios of 5G/6G networks, the development of RISC-V based solutions, the development of certification systems for the security of smart devices, as well as the attraction of high-value-added talent.

About ODIN Solutions

Odin Solutions (OdinS) is a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), founded in August 2014 and accredited as an innovative ICT company (EIBT) by MINECO and ANCES. OdinS works in the IPv6 fields of Internet of Things, Big Data and Security. OdinS staff has extensive experience in research and development of integrated IoT systems and Big-Data platforms for water/energy efficiency, security and infrastructure remote management. OdinS holds several patents in the area of monitoring and telecontrol systems. OdinS provides open, flexible and interoperable products capable of connecting infrastructure and mobile platforms for Smart Cities and Energy Efficient Buildings.

OdinS has also been in the development of security certification solutions for IoT systems since its inception and more recently in the development of systems based on RISC-V, European cutting-edge technology for open systems and therefore aligned with the new needs marked by the European initiatives of NIS2 and CRA (Cyber Resilience Act).

The multidisciplinary and entrepreneurial team at OdinS works every day to face the new challenges of an increasingly connected and technological society. Therefore, OdinS is a member of the International IoT Forum and AIOTI (Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation). In addition, OdinS actively participates in different standardization working groups such as Smart Cities, Architectures and Standards. OdinS considers collaborative R&D projects as the best investment to achieve more competitive products and solutions. For more information, visit www.odins.es

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About TProtege

TProtege has an important regional presence in the security and control systems market, with relevant involvement in the application of the latest technologies for customized solutions focused on the best customer service, with the aim of being a benchmark in ICT integrated into the audiovisual sector in general and in security and control in particular. It is a leading company in technology-based systems that offers audiovisual engineering, surveillance, environmental monitoring and management, access control and logistics security services. For more information, visit www.tprotege.es.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



