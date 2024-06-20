Submit Release
New York Attorney General James Releases Statement on Equal Rights Amendment

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department unanimously ruled to put the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) back on the ballot in November 2024:

“Today’s decision to put the Equal Rights Amendment back on the ballot in November is a huge victory in our efforts to protect our basic rights and freedoms. The ERA was advanced to protect access to abortion care, enshrine this basic right in our constitution, and protect people from discrimination. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect these rights and ensure everyone can live safely and freely in the great State of New York.”

