24/7 Market News Announces the Publication of an Analyst Research Report for Brera Holdings

Multi club ownership (MCO) in soccer is a trend that has grown significantly over the recent years, mainly driven by vast interest of high net-worth individuals and multi-billion private equity funds.

Considering the extensive experience, varied backgrounds, and successful histories of the management team, they are well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Brera Holdings PLC.

Management and marketing departments can use their vast resources to promote other clubs within the structure to create benefits of scale by reaping synergies.

Value creation by identifying talent early and creating long-term contracts with promising players

Given the huge opportunities and the quite limited risks involved, it becomes clear that MCO structures are here to stay. However, a consolidation is expected among the top clubs, which can create value for companies that target undervalued clubs in the second or third leagues within or beyond Europe.

Given the fact that management shows a strong willingness to build a diversified portfolio of emerging sports clubs, it is expected that the number of acquisitions will increase.

Recent cases, such as Wrexham Football Club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, show that valuations can quadruple quickly - especially if the club is promoted to a higher league.



