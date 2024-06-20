New tools can help track heat risks during warmer months

Summer is in full-swing in Iowa, and warmer seasonal weather has arrived. To help protect students and adults within local communities, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have created two new tools for heat risk monitoring.

The HeatRisk dashboard and the Heat and Health Tracker are both now available to better understand current heat conditions in Iowa and across the United States. School district staff, such as administration, school nurses and teachers, as well as families within the community are encouraged to use these resources to stay informed and help protect students and themselves during warmer months.

“Heat events can increase risks for illness and injury, so staying informed on current conditions is important for the safety of students and staff,” said Melissa Walker, administrative consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “These two resources will be helpful for Iowa schools and families during summer break and when students return to sports activities and physical education classes next school year.”

The Heat Risk dashboard displays the risk of heat to health and informs how hot weather days may affect individuals. Users of the dashboard enter their zip code to find out local information on current air quality conditions and how to plan for specific risks.

Additionally, the Heat and Health Tracker provides data on daily and weekly heat-related illnesses for local areas. The site also provides information on heat exposure, related health outcomes and ways to protect people during hot weather.

For more information on the two heat-related sites and other school health resources, contact Melissa Walker at melissa.walker@iowa.gov.