Jennifer Stevens of The Tucker Project and 6SStragies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As founder of 6SStrategies and co-founder of The Tucker Project, Jennifer Stevens is seeing firsthand what is happening on our southern border and to our children. “The media just isn’t reporting the severity of what’s happening with Fentanyl. 98 percent of every single drug (not just pills … heroin cocaine meth and ecstasy) that has been seized at the border is laced with Fentanyl, and close to 80% has been laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl which is equal to three grains of salt. Enough Fentanyl has been seized at the Texas border since in the past 3 years to kill the entire United States two times over. If you think of a packet of sugar and dump it out, that amount of Fentanyl would kill over 500 people.”

For Jennifer, the opiate problem is personal. “I have three godchildren who spend a lot of time with me now because they lost their mother to addiction. When their mom and I were only 18, she broke her back and her doctors put her on Oxycontin. She became addicted and was unable to stop. And with Fentanyl, recovery is just not working. We’re seeing an 80% fail rate after rehab.”

Jennifer continues, “We started hearing about Fentanyl about three or four years ago, and we know much of it is coming from Chinese cartels. The situation got bad in 2020 when the current administration left our borders open. Since then, Fentanyl has killed more people than our largest wars combined, and in the US, we are losing a classroom full of kids every day. If you were to think of a 737 hitting a building—we are losing that amount of people a day to Fentanyl. So it’s like an airplane hitting a building every day.

“Once in the U.S., cartels are mixing Fentanyl into pills that look exactly like Xanax or Adderall or Percocet to sell them on school grounds, in prisons, and Internet sites like Snap Chat. These pills look authentic because cartels are using pill presses that can be ordered, right now, today, on Amazon. This year, I’m working with legislature and congress to categorize these presses as paraphernalia so to sell them, you have to have a medical license,” explains Jennifer. “Cartels are operating in all 50 states and they’re targeting our teenagers. The sad irony is that making mistakes is how teens learn, but they literally cannot take any chances. Right now, experimenting with drugs is literally life or death. Every single drug, from heroin to cocaine, methamphetamines, every single drug, can be laced with Fentanyl. So, the only way to stop this level of death is through awareness and education.” We have got to start playing offense instead of defense.

Because of school choice, the Fentanyl problem isn’t being talked about by schools. “Administrators and teachers don’t want their schools to appear ‘bad’ as they will lose funding when parents decide to send their children to schools who don’t talk about their drug problems,” explains Jennifer. “All schools, regardless of where they are located, are struggling with this problem”

“My awareness started in 2023, when I met a mom at a state Board of Education meeting. During this meeting, a mom came up to me to tell me she had just lost her son to Fentanyl. She asked, ‘Why do parents not know about this? Why is no one talking about it? Why won’t schools let me talk about it?’ I explained that she had to be accredited to speak to schools, so we worked together to get her accredited.

“That’s when we started the Tucker Project (her son’s name was Tucker) to directly educate children about the dangers of illicit fentanyl and drug abuse. We were able to get a law passed in Texas (HB 3908) mandating public schools provide education and awareness on Fentanyl and opioid addiction. Governor Abbott signed it into law into law in of June of 2023 s—it was his first piece of legislation like this. The Tucker Project offers a 360 approach to mental fitness for kids. Blueprint Kids is a mental health platform, basically a blueprint, to mental health. And we are about to add a mentorship program to it so our kids can learn about healthy boundaries. It’s all written age appropriately, of course.”

Texas Against Fentanyl began with only 2 angel moms and families speaking at school assemblies, and so far, they’ve grown to over 140 in a year. “Nothing speaks to a kid more than a mom telling her story; the experience is very different than having a police officer come in to speak. During these assemblies, you can hear a pin drop. We have yet to hold an assembly where most of the room has been impacted in way shape or form from fentanyl poisoning or opioid addiction,” shares Jennifer. “Fentanyl does not discriminate it does not care if you’re the captain of the football team or the baseball team’s star pitcher or the president of the student council.”

Jennifer’s goal is to get the states to pay for TheTucker Project, a path to protecton“. “Schools are already strapped for funds; if they have to pay for it, they won’t…State budgets are stretched too thin. So we need the states to step up using their opioid abatement funds or their permanent school funds to make this available for all schools across their individual state. At this very moment we are loosing a classroom full if kids in America every week. In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton sued and won opioid abatement settlements totaling $1.8 billion over the next 18 years.”

And Jennifer is not stopping in Texas. “I’m going state to state with attorney generals and governors to see if they can allocate money to schools and education to pay for these kinds of programs.”

When Jennifer is not working on the Tucker Project, 6S Strategies keeps her busy. “6S is a full-service education and government affairs consulting firm. We provide services in lobbying, public policy, communications, and regulatory arenas for short-term campaigns to long-term objectives. Under 6S Strategies, we represent 16 different education companies including ed tech and supplemental curriculums all the way to college courses, Dual Credits and CTE. I’ve been working with Danica McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper in The Wonder Years, to advance math education. She has a PhD in math from UCLA and developed an amazing third-grade math curriculum. We are working together to get her curriculum into schools. Im working with Kirk Cameron and brave books on his new show for kids. We’re also working with some NFL players who developed an awesome financial curriculum for teens called Your Money Vehicle,” shares Jennifer.

With her two websites, TuckerProject.org and 6SStrategies.com, Jennifer doesn’t have to advertise. “Clients tend to find me and I want to keep it that way. I’ve been approached by companies offering a lot of money. They can offer a million dollars a month and it’s just never going to happen if its divisive or any kind of indoctrination my answer is automatically no. The well-being of our kids comes first for me and the people who work with me.” Its not about the money, it’s about improving the lives of our youth”

