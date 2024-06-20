Global Legal AI Software Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Legal AI Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legal AI software market is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by the increasing need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the legal industry. The market size is projected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2023 to $2.3 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market reaching a staggering $4.83 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 20.3%.

Rising Lawsuit Filings Fuel Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling the legal AI software market forward is the ever-growing number of lawsuits. Legal AI software empowers lawyers by leveraging predictive analytics to analyze past case outcomes and legal precedents. These insights are invaluable for formulating robust legal strategies and making informed decisions. For instance, the significant increase in lawsuits filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) highlights the need for efficient legal solutions. The EEOC filed 143 new employment discrimination lawsuits in fiscal year 2023, a staggering 50% increase compared to fiscal year 2022. This surge in legal activity underscores the growing demand for legal AI software.

Legal AI Software Market Major Players Drive Innovation with Advanced Solutions

The legal AI software market is brimming with prominent players like International Business Machines Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, and Opentext Corporation. These companies are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of the legal sector. A prime example is the development of legal generative AI platforms. These platforms harness the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to create and generate legal documents, content, or insights.

In May 2023, LexisNexis, a leading legal software company, launched Lexis+ AI, a groundbreaking generative AI platform designed to revolutionize legal work. This platform leverages the vast LexisNexis legal content repository to deliver unparalleled speed and precision in legal research. Additionally, the conversational search functionality simplifies the research process, empowering lawyers to conduct efficient and effective investigations.

Trends Shaping the Future of Legal AI

The legal AI software market is the significant transformations driven by advancements in AI like NLP and machine learning, the rise of remote work leading to cloud-based legal solutions, increased integration with contract lifecycle management systems for streamlined workflows, and automation of routine tasks, freeing lawyers for more strategic work.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America currently holds the dominant position in the legal AI software market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of technology in legal services and the growing legal sector in the region.

The Legal AI Software Market – A Segmented Landscape

The legal AI software market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by various parameters:

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Technology: Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

• By Application: eDiscovery, Legal Research, Contract Management, Compliance, Other Applications

• By End User: Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms, Other End Users

Legal AI Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Legal AI Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on legal AI software market size, legal AI software market drivers and trends, legal AI software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The legal AI software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

