Flash News: OKX Launches 'LayerZero Trade and Earn' Campaign with 80,000 USDT Prize Pool, Lists ZRO Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 20, 2024.



OKX Launches 'LayerZero Trade and Earn' Campaign with 80,000 USDT Prize Pool, Lists ZRO Token on its Spot Market

In marking the listing of LayerZero's ZRO token on its spot market, OKX today launched its 'LayerZero Trade and Earn' campaign featuring 80,000 USDT in rewards.



To participate in the campaign, eligible participants simply need to make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT and trade at least 500 USDT worth of ZRO on OKX from June 20 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to July 11 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Further details on the campaign can be found here.

In line with its commitment to broadening trading options for its customers, OKX added ZRO/USDT to its spot market today at 12:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for the token were enabled on June 19 at 8:00 AM (UTC), while withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 AM (UTC) on June 21.



LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol that facilitates secure and reliable cross-chain communication. By focusing on intrinsic security and universal semantics, LayerZero aims to leverage its Omnichain Messaging Protocol (OMP) to achieve a fully-connected mesh network that's scalable to all blockchains and use cases. For a deep dive into LayerZero and how it's bridging the gap with omnichain interoperability, click here.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.



OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.