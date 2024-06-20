Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,662 in the last 365 days.

mophie introduces limited gold edition powerstation mini and premium charging cables

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent charging solutions for mobile devices, today announced a new lineup of portable charging accessories. Offered in a limited-edition gold colorway, the powerstation mini and premium charging cables offer fast-charging capabilities for a boost of power when it’s needed most.

The limited-edition mophie product line features the following:

  • powerstation mini ($39.95) – Charge like a champion. The powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of USB-C PD power to quickly charge iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Its compact design features a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted gold finish. The powerstation mini fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase, making it the perfect complement to your Apple devices.
  • Premium charging cables ($19.95) – these 1-meter gold cables (USB-C to USB-C; USB-A to USB-C) are made from premium materials for everyday use. They have a braided outer sheath and are tested to withstand thirty thousand bends with no cable memory1. The cable strain relief points, where the connectors and cables meet, are strengthened to ensure a long life. Compatible with PD chargers for fast charging and data transfer, like the powerstation mini, each cable features a premium silicone cable strap to harness the cord while stowed away.

Availability:

The gold mophie powerstation mini and premium charging cables are available today exclusively at select Apple stores globally and on Apple.com and mophie.com. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty2.

1Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab.
2ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

Contacts:
ZAGG Inc
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Team LEWIS
Vitoria Perez
707-535-6953
ZAGG@teamlewis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f7106fd-d90e-4a9f-8454-26831a9d11bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7345575-dc71-4afb-ab31-4574ad1dc430


mophie limited-edition gold powerstation mini

The powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of USB-C PD power to quickly charge iPhone, AirPods, or iPad.
mophie limited-edition gold premium charging cables

The 1-meter mophie gold charging cables feature a braided outer sheath and are tested to withstand thirty thousand bends with no cable memory.

You just read:

mophie introduces limited gold edition powerstation mini and premium charging cables

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more