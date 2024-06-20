mophie introduces limited gold edition powerstation mini and premium charging cables

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent charging solutions for mobile devices, today announced a new lineup of portable charging accessories. Offered in a limited-edition gold colorway, the powerstation mini and premium charging cables offer fast-charging capabilities for a boost of power when it’s needed most.



The limited-edition mophie product line features the following:

powerstation mini ($39.95) – Charge like a champion. The powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of USB-C PD power to quickly charge iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Its compact design features a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted gold finish. The powerstation mini fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase, making it the perfect complement to your Apple devices.

– Charge like a champion. The powerstation mini contains a 5,000 mAh internal battery and offers up to 20W of USB-C PD power to quickly charge iPhone, AirPods, or iPad. Its compact design features a premium aluminum body with a bead-blasted gold finish. The powerstation mini fits seamlessly into any bag, purse or briefcase, making it the perfect complement to your Apple devices. Premium charging cables ($19.95) – these 1-meter gold cables (USB-C to USB-C; USB-A to USB-C) are made from premium materials for everyday use. They have a braided outer sheath and are tested to withstand thirty thousand bends with no cable memory1. The cable strain relief points, where the connectors and cables meet, are strengthened to ensure a long life. Compatible with PD chargers for fast charging and data transfer, like the powerstation mini, each cable features a premium silicone cable strap to harness the cord while stowed away.

Availability:

The gold mophie powerstation mini and premium charging cables are available today exclusively at select Apple stores globally and on Apple.com and mophie.com. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty2.

1Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab.

2ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

