Sertifi to Celebrate Over 20,000 Unique Locations Using Hospitality Platform for Revenue Acceleration at HITEC 2024

Sertifi’s hospitality-tailored e-signature, payment processing, and digital credit card authorization solutions now help 20,000+ unique locations finalize business 90% faster and more securely

Chicago, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete and hospitality-tailored platform for revenue acceleration, is excited to announce its milestone of serving more than 20,000 unique business locations spanning hotels, venues, travel agencies, and corporate travel companies.

Sertifi helps brands around the globe finalize business faster, at a lower cost, and with lower chargeback risk. They are proud to partner with most luxury and full-service hotels, as well as leading management companies and several large entertainment companies. Sertifi also integrates with industry-leading systems, including Amadeus Delphi.fdc, Infor HMS and Sales & Catering, and Oracle OPERA OWS and Cloud.

The Sertifi team will be available during HITEC exhibitor hours in booth #3251 to demo and show attendees how the Sertifi platform can help them:

Process real-time payments 90% faster and alongside contracts for e-signature with the industry’s #1 payment processor (named by HotelTechReport.com).

Reduce processing fees by accepting ACH (eCheck) in addition to card payments.

Complete credit card authorization forms 18x faster.

Save thousands in chargebacks by enabling AI-powered fraud detection tools within the authorization workflow and enabling 3-D Secure authentication within the processing workflow.

Accept credit and virtual cards online from travel companies on behalf of corporate travelers.

“We’re honored and grateful to be partnering with so many amazing companies across the hospitality industry,” said John Stojka, CEO of Sertifi. “Since day one, our goal has been to help customers close business more efficiently and securely, and it’s exciting to see our community continue to grow because we’re making good on that promise. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete platform for revenue acceleration used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments and credit card authorizations, and exchange virtual card information. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

