“Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers” opens at the House of Macao Literature next Tuesday

MACAU, June 20 - In order to promote the development of Macao’s literature, showcase the power of local literature, and pay tribute to donors from all walks of life, the exhibition “How Words Fly – Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers”, specially curated by the House of Macao Literature under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will be inaugurated on 25 June (Tuesday), at 2:30pm, at the House of Macao Literature, showcasing a rich variety of Macao’s precious literary heritage. All are welcome to visit.

The exhibition will feature over 90 pieces/sets of selected works from the House's collection donated by Macao writers and literary publishers, including manuscripts, newspaper clippings, books and calligraphic works. The exhibition also gives a special introduction to a range of Macao writers born between 1922 and 1939, including Hu Xiao Feng, Lao Wa, Iau Chi Vai, Ngai Yick Kin (Tao Li), Lei Kun Teng, Ling Ling. As pioneers in local literature, they have spared no efforts to propel literary development in Macao and exerted a profound influence on the local literary scene.

The House of Macao Literature has received the generous support and donations from all sectors of society. By specially curating this exhibition after collating and researching its current collection, the House of Macao Literature aims to deepen the public’s understanding of Macao writers and their rich variety of works while also extending appreciation to all sectors of society for their support and assistance.

The exhibition “How Words Fly – Exhibition of Donations from Local Writers” is held at the House of Macao Literature located at No. 95A-B, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, and is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the House of Macao Literature’s website at www.clm.gov.mo.