Global K-Beauty Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

K-Beauty Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global K-beauty products market, which includes skincare and makeup products originating from South Korea, has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $10.66 billion in 2023 to $11.56 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising awareness of chemical-free beauty products, innovative formulations and ingredients, and the popularity of multi-step skincare routines.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.17 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%. This growth will be driven by the increasing demand for organic skincare products, products inspired by unique ingredient formulas, and digital marketing strategies. Additionally, the market will benefit from the growing recognition through social media, beauty influencers, and endorsements by celebrities.

For comprehensive insights into the global K-beauty products market, explore our detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13684&type=smp

K-Beauty Products Market Trends in the Forecast Period

Major trends in the forecast period include the interest in eco-friendly and sustainable beauty products, partnerships and collaborations within the industry, increasing company investments, and product innovations.

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Skincare

The growing demand for natural and organic skincare products is expected to propel the growth of the K-beauty products market. These products are formulated with ingredients sourced directly from nature, such as plants, minerals, and sometimes animal by-products. K-beauty products are known

for their gentle formulations suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

K-Beauty Products Market Major Players in the Market

Major companies operating in the K-beauty products market include Unilever PLC, LG Household & Health Care, Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation, Amorepacific Corporation, KOSÉ Corporation, and others.

North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the K-beauty products market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Segments of the K-Beauty Products Market

The k-beauty products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skin Care, Hair Care

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Pharmacies

3) By End-User: Men, Women

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global K-beauty products market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/k-beauty-products-global-market-report

K-Beauty Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The K-Beauty Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on k-beauty products market size, k-beauty products market drivers and trends, k-beauty products market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The k-beauty products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

