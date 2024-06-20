Global Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Allergy Blood Tests Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $46.23 Billion by 2028

Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Allergy Blood Tests Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $30.68 billion in 2023 to $33.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to technological advancements, increased allergy prevalence, growing demand for personalized medicine, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about allergy diagnosis and treatment.

The market size of the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests is expected to grow strongly in the next few years. It will grow to $46.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investments in allergy research and development, expanding adoption of point-of-care testing, increasing focus on early diagnosis and intervention, growing demand for comprehensive allergy profiling, and integration of artificial intelligence in allergy diagnostics.

Rising Allergy Rates Boost IgE Blood Test Market

The increasing prevalence of allergies is expected to propel the IgE allergy blood tests market going forward. Allergies refer to the immune system's exaggerated response to substances that are typically harmless to most people, resulting in various symptoms such as sneezing, itching, or respiratory issues. The rise in cases of allergies is due to changes in lifestyle, environmental pollution, and genetic predispositions. IgE allergy blood tests are used in allergies to pinpoint specific allergens by measuring levels of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies in the blood, aiding in diagnosing and managing allergic conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests market are Roche Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers Pvt Ltd., BD Biosciences, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Eurofins Scientific SE, BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Invitae Corporation, Quanterix Corporation, Omega Diagnostics Plc, AESKU Group GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., HYCOR Biomedical LLC, Amerimmune LLC.

Innovative Allergy Test Unveiled Integrating Microarray Tech and AI for Comprehensive Results

Companies operating in the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests market focus on developing new AI-powered allergy tests to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in allergy diagnostics. It aims to revolutionize allergy testing by improving the interpretation of test results, identifying patterns, and predicting allergic reactions more effectively. AI-powered allergy tests refer to diagnostic tools that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze allergy-related data and provide insights into an individual's allergic sensitivities.

Segments:

• By Product Type: Assays And Kits, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Kits, Fluorescent Enzyme Immunoassays (FEIA) Testing Kits, Chemiluminescent Immunoassays (CLIA), Reagents, Consumables, Analyzers

• By Application: Aero Allergies, Indoor Allergies, Outdoor Allergies, Food Allergies, Venoms, Medicine Allergies, Latex/Metal Allergies

• By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Research And Academic Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy blood tests market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

