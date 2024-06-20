Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Information Technology Market Share, Business Growth Analysis and Forecast 2033

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Information Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic process automation (RPA) in information technology market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.13 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 26.5%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for cost efficiency, enhanced process efficiency, and the automation of various sectors including legal processes and manufacturing.

Anticipated Growth Drivers

The market is expected to continue its exponential growth trajectory, reaching $3.55 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.7%. Factors driving this growth include the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, the proliferation of remote work culture, and the expanding role of automation in sectors such as entertainment, media, transportation, logistics, and financial services.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as UiPath Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., and Blue Prism Group PLC are pioneering advancements in RPA technology. For instance, UiPath's Next-Gen Automation Cloud has revolutionized automation capabilities, offering businesses streamlined digital transformation and enhanced operational efficiency.

In the forecast period, trends such as the integration of machine learning algorithms, the shift towards hyper-automation strategies, and the adoption of automation in diverse sectors like agriculture and financial services are set to redefine the market landscape. Technological advancements will further drive market expansion, enabling more sophisticated automation solutions.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Information Technology Market Segments:

• Tool: Model-Based Application, Process Based Application

• Technology: Back Office Data-Driven Process, Voice Recognition, Digital Detection, Remote Infrastructure Management, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems, Internet Retailers And Services Provider

• Service Type: Professional Services, Training Services

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the RPA in IT market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Information Technology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) In Information Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robotic process automation (RPA) in information technology market size, robotic process automation (RPA) in information technology market drivers and trends, robotic process automation (RPA) in information technology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The robotic process automation (RPA) in information technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

