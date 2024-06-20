Mobile Workforce Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Workforce Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The global mobile workforce management market is projected to experience robust growth over the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of mobile technologies and the rising trend of remote work. The market is expected to grow from $5.65 billion in 2023 to $6.39 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. By 2028, it is anticipated to reach $10.35 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 12.8%.

Rising Demand for Remote Work Drives Market Growth

The surge in remote work, fueled by advancements in mobile technology and changing work dynamics, is a significant factor propelling the growth of the mobile workforce management market. Mobile workforce management solutions play a crucial role in supporting remote work by providing tools and processes to effectively manage employees who are not physically present in a central office. According to a survey by Owl Labs, the number of remote workers in the US increased by 24% in 2022 compared to 2021, with around 62% of workers feeling more productive when working remotely.

Explore the Global Mobile Workforce Management Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13883&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Wireless, and IBM Corporation are focusing on developing innovative mobile workforce management solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Skedulo, a provider of cloud-based productivity software, launched Skedulo Plus, a new mobile workforce management app designed to empower businesses with mobile workers to manage work efficiently, schedule and complete tasks seamlessly, and provide a robust user experience. This app includes features such as a consumer-grade user experience, flexible architecture, offline data sync, and availability management.

Segments of the Mobile Workforce Management Market

The mobile workforce management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

2) By Component: Solutions, Services

3) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, Procurement, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the mobile workforce management market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-workforce-management-global-market-report

Mobile Workforce Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobile Workforce Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile workforce management market size, mobile workforce management market drivers and trends, mobile workforce management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The mobile workforce management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Referral Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/referral-management-global-market-report

Application Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-lifecycle-management-global-market-report

Advanced Distribution Management System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-distribution-management-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Curtains Up: Movie Theaters Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Cinematic Innovations!