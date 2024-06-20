Submit Release
Altimmune to Participate in the Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Investor Day to Discuss ADA Takeaways

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Investor Day, being held on June 26, 2024, to discuss key takeaways from the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) Scientific Sessions. Details on the fireside chat are as follows:

Title: Piper Sandler Virtual Obesity Investor Day
   
Presenters: Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Scott Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
   
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EDT
 

The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contacts:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com
Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com




