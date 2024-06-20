Hillman Publishes 2023 ESG Fact Sheet

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, published its second annual environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) fact sheet which highlights the Company’s ESG initiatives during the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.



Hillman is proud to continue its commitment to long-term sustainability, sound corporate governance, and intentional social impact. These strategic priorities are ingrained in how Hillman conducts business and creates value for its associates and stakeholders.

“Reflecting on this past year, we are proud of our ESG-related accomplishments,” President and CEO Doug Cahill said. “Our second annual ESG report outlines the actions we are taking to build a more responsible future, align with our stakeholders, and improve our transparency and accountability. One specific area of progress includes our successful completion of a three-year assessment of Scope 1-3 Greenhouse Gas emissions for the period from 2020 to 2022. This project has allowed us to understand annual trends and establish a baseline for future emissions measurement. We consider this a huge win as we strive to do business in a sustainable, resilient way for years to come.”

To download Hillman’s ESG Fact Sheet, please click here.

Hillman’s ESG fact sheet details its efforts that are relevant to its stakeholders. Hillman’s 2023 report includes:

Achievements and awards received during 2023, including Vendor of the Year recognition from two customers

Details about Hillman’s corporate governance and business ethics

The composition of Hillman’s board of directors, including independence and diversity metrics

Statistics related to Hillman’s value-driven workplace where safety, health, and inclusivity is valued and leveraged

Metrics about Hillman’s work force including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as well as learning, development and engagement.

Community partnerships, giving and involvement

Environmental impact of its ethical, value driven supply chain including Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 data



It remains a priority for Hillman to remain innovative, inclusive, and environmentally conscious in how business is conducted each day.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

