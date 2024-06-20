Nayax VPOS Touch Wins Best Payment System Award at the 2024 Vendies Awards

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE; NYAX), a leading global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that its VPOS Touch card reader won the Best Payment System award from The Vendies, an annual UK-based vending industry award.



The awards are distributed by a panel of judges across a variety of different industry categories.

Nayax’s VPOS Touch helps operators stay on top of their business 24/7 via telemetry technology that communicates with a vending management system and app. Operators can manage sales, refunds, inventory, and machines all in one place, and offer customers loyalty programs and rewards through Nayax’s Monyx Wallet payment and loyalty app. Nayax’s VPOS Touch card reader allows operators to accept cash, card, contactless, mobile, and over 80 cashless payment options in over 50 countries.

"We are incredibly proud of the complete solution we offer our customers and would like to thank our strong team at Nayax for the part they played in helping us achieve this award," says Lewis Zimbler, General Manager of Nayax UK. "Our advanced payment technology enables us to offer a seamless experience to end consumers, while making our merchants’ lives easier while helping them grow their business."

The Nayax VPOS Touch won the same award from The Vendies for Best Payment System in 2021 and won the Payment System of the Year award from The Vendies in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024 (our “Annual Report”). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of March 31 2024, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 900 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg, CSO

aarong@nayax.com

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89b296f8-208c-4f19-b4fc-e97fe0fde67a