Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,644 in the last 365 days.

LAVA Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX, “LAVA”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody® platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced that Stephen Hurly, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAVA Therapeutics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference.

Presentation Details
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM ET

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at https://ir.lavatherapeutics.com/news-events/events. The replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on advancing its proprietary Gammabody® platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

A Phase 1/2a dose escalation study (NCT05369000) to evaluate the lead program, LAVA-1207, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is actively enrolling in Europe and the United States in a study evaluating monotherapy and with interleukin-2 (IL-2). The Company is expanding the Phase 1/2a study to include a combination arm with KEYTRUDA®(pembrolizumab) through a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. The Company licensed PF-08046052 (formerly LAVA-1223) to Pfizer Inc. for clinical development and commercialization. The pipeline also includes several pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedInX, and YouTube.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co. LLC, Rahway, NJ, USA

Gammabody® is a registered trademark of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
ir@lavatherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR/Media)
Joyce Allaire
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

LAVA Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more