Global Information Technology (IT) Operations Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information technology (IT) operations management software market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.33 billion in 2023 to $2.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing enterprise use of cloud computing technologies, the explosive growth of the banking industry, e-commerce, and cloud-based services, increased use of cloud video streaming services, and growing data center infrastructure.

The information technology (IT) operations management software market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging technologies investing in advanced data centers, IT companies turning to BYOD and CYOD systems, demand for cloud management services, adoption of multi-cloud platforms, the growing spending on IT infrastructure, and increasing demand for the automation of processes.

Role Of IT Operations Management Software In Addressing Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

The rise in cybersecurity concerns is expected to drive the growth of the IT operations management software market going forward. Cybersecurity concerns refer to the risks and threats of protecting digital assets, information, systems, and networks from unauthorized access, data breaches, cyberattacks, and other malicious activities. The cybersecurity concern is rising due to the proliferation of cyber threats, shortage of cybersecurity professionals and skilled personnel, shift to remote work, and adoption of emerging technologies. IT operations management software plays a vital role in strengthening cybersecurity defenses, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities, and ensuring the resilience of IT infrastructure against cyber threats and attacks.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the information technology (IT) operations management software market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, Hewlett-Packard Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efecte Oyj, Adobe Systems Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Autodesk Inc., OpenText Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., SAP SE, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Splunk Inc., BMC Software Inc., IFS AB, Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation, LogMeIn Inc., Ivanti Inc., Elastic N.V., SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, SymphonyAI Corporation, Freshworks Inc., EasyVista Inc., Binmile LLC.

Integration Of IoT Platform Software In IT Operations Management: Enhancing Monitoring, Management, And Security Solutions

Major companies operating in the IT operations management software market focus on developing advanced software, such as IoT platform software, to integrate with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and provide comprehensive monitoring, management, and security solutions for interconnected networks and devices. IoT platform software refers to a type of software specifically designed to facilitate the management, monitoring, and control of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications within an organization's IT infrastructure.

Segments:

• By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)

• By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the IT operations management software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the information technology (IT) operations management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Managed Data Center Services Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027